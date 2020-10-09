Kaiser Permanente Medicare plans rated among the nation's best

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiser Permanente is again among the highest rated health plans as indicated in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services annual Star Ratings for 2021, providing expert medicine, seamless care, and outstanding service to its Medicare members.

According to the CMS' 2021 Star Ratings, Kaiser Permanente Medicare health plans in California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, the Mid-Atlantic states (Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.), and the Northwest received 5 out of 5 stars, CMS' highest Medicare star rating. The Kaiser Permanente Medicare health plan in Washington state earned 4.5 out of 5 stars, CMS' second-highest rating.

This is the 10th consecutive year all Kaiser Permanente Medicare health plans have been rated 4.5 stars or higher. Kaiser Permanente provides care to more than 1.7 million Medicare members in 8 states and the District of Columbia.

"Kaiser Permanente is proud to provide the highest quality health care and service, which is what our Medicare members expect and deserve," said Phil Madvig, MD, interim chief medical officer. "Our strong performance demonstrates our unrelenting focus on high-quality care and service year after year, and it continues throughout the COVID-19 pandemic."

"This recognition underscores the clinical excellence and exceptional coordinated care experience provided by our physicians, nurses, clinicians, front-line staff, and unit-based care teams year after year," said Nancy Gin , MD, executive vice president and chief quality officer for The Permanente Federation, the national umbrella organization for the more than 23,000 physicians who provide care to Kaiser Permanente's more than 12.4 million members. "During this critical time in health care, we are focused more than ever on doing what's best for our members and proactively creating more healthy years for them."

Every year, CMS scores Medicare health plans (with Parts C and D) on a number of facets of care and service, including staying healthy, managing chronic conditions, patient experience, customer service, patient access, and pharmacy services. The ratings align with Kaiser Permanente's integrated health care delivery system, which brings a multitude of services together to focus on patient and customer needs. The ability to transform care and improve health outcomes along with its systematic approach to continuous improvement highlight Kaiser Permanente as an organization that sets the standard for health care.

Enrolling in Kaiser Permanente's Medicare plan

Open enrollment, known as the Medicare Annual Election Period, for all Medicare health plans begins on October 15 and runs through December 7, 2020. Kaiser Permanente health plans that receive 5 stars may also participate in a special election period and can continue to enroll new individual Medicare members from December 8, 2020, through November 30, 2021. Beneficiaries who want to change from their current Medicare health plan to a 5-star plan may switch once per plan year during the special election period.

Medicare beneficiaries can learn more about the CMS Star Ratings and Kaiser Permanente's Medicare health plans by visiting kp.org/medicarestars .

About Kaiser Permanente

For 75 years, Kaiser Permanente has been committed to shaping the future of health and health care — and helping our members, patients, and communities experience more healthy years. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Since July 21, 1945, Kaiser Permanente's mission has been to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently care for 12.4 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health.

