Kaiser Permanente Names Catherine Hernandez Chief Communications Officer

As chief communications officer, Hernandez will lead Kaiser Permanente's corporate brand and reputation, internal and external communications, media relations, issues management, executive communications, and digital and social media. As a member of the National Executive Team, she will serve as a key advisor to the chairman and chief executive officer on enterprise communications strategy and programs. The role reports to the KFHP/H executive vice president and chief administrative officer.

"The role of communications at Kaiser Permanente has never been more important given the changes affecting health care, our members, and our communities," said Greg A. Adams, chairman and chief executive officer. "Catherine has an impressive track record as a communications executive and Kaiser Permanente leader. She is strategic, highly collaborative, and brings the vision and commitment needed as we advance our mission in this new environment."

Hernandez will collaborate closely with functional and operational leaders across the organization, including regional communications and marketing leaders, to maximize and coordinate communications and brand strategies and programs enterprisewide.

With more than 30 years of communications and marketing experience, Hernandez has held several communications leadership roles throughout her 17 years at Kaiser Permanente. She has overseen communications for numerous significant strategies, ranging from the launch of Kaiser Permanente's electronic health record system, to acquisition and integration of the organization's Washington Region, to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Before joining Kaiser Permanente, Hernandez served in marketing and communications roles at Macy's, Internet Pictures Corporation (iPIX), and Vanstar. She also served for 4 years on the executive board of NO MORE, a global initiative dedicated to ending domestic violence and sexual assault. She is a member of the Communications 50 and the Public Relations Society of America. Hernandez holds a bachelor's degree from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

