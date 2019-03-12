Kaiser Permanente Names Tami Lamp Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

"Our people are our greatest resource at Kaiser Permanente and we are fortunate to have such an experienced leader in this critical role," said Chairman and CEO Bernard J. Tyson. "The health care industry is experiencing massive transformation. As we adapt to and lead during these changing times, Tami's contributions will be critical to our continued leadership in recruiting, retaining and developing our current and future workforce who deliver on Kaiser Permanente's value proposition to our members, our communities and our nation."

As chief human resources officer, Lamp will serve on the National Executive Team and be a key advisor to the CEO, senior leadership and the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc. and Hospitals Boards of Directors. She will have the organization-wide responsibility for all human resources functions, including recruiting, learning and development, succession management, workplace safety and workforce well-being, compensation and benefits, and employee and labor relations, and for ensuring a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion. Her first day with Kaiser Permanente will be March 27.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with such a talented and diverse group of professionals," Lamp said. "Kaiser Permanente is not only at the forefront of changing health and health care in America, it's also widely recognized as one of the best places to work. Health care is all about people and I'm excited to bring my energy and perspective to this role."

Lamp has more than 20 years of experience and joins Kaiser Permanente from her role as chief people officer for Icertis, a cloud-based management platform, where she led their mission to grow to and position themselves as a global employer of choice. Previously, Lamp served as executive vice president of human resources for Group Health Cooperative and successfully led the people strategy work before and after their transition to Kaiser Permanente. She also has served as senior vice president and chief people officer at Caradigm and senior human resources director at Microsoft. Lamp holds a master's degree in industrial and labor relations from Cornell University, a master's degree in aeronautical sciences and business administration from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and a bachelor's degree from the University of North Dakota. She also serves on the advisory board of the Cornell University Industrial and Labor Relations School.

