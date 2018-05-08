Kaiser Permanente Northwest Engages Medial EarlySign for Development of AI-Based, Patient-Specific Treatment Prioritization

Medial EarlySign's machine learning and mathematical models (AlgoMarkers™) help healthcare organizations identify subpopulations of patients who may benefit from different interventions or may be at high risk for specific medical conditions, including cancers, diabetes, kidney disease and other life-threatening conditions. This information is used by healthcare organizations to optimize resources and improve intervention efficiency and outcomes.

"Kaiser Permanente is among the most advanced and forward thinking healthcare organizations. Their decision to work with us highlights the value of our AI solutions to the future of healthcare in helping to prioritize outcome-based and cost-effective patient care. We are continuing to see significant interest in our solutions from healthcare organizations throughout the U.S. and around the world," said Ori Geva, Co-founder and CEO of Medial EarlySign.

Using routine Electronic Health Records (EHR) data, the condition-specific AlgoMarkers™ are built to deliver clinical insights where and when patient care decisions are being made. AlgoMarkers™ support decisions on a variety of potential outcomes, assessing condition-specific risk, determining the best clinical path or identifying patients most likely to respond to intervention. AlgoMarkers™ are designed to create new insights that provide healthcare organizations with opportunities for more precise decision making and implementation of clinically and economically effective work flows and preventative care, helping to prevent or delay progression of illness and improving patient outcomes.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. As of Dec. 31, 2017, we served 11.8 million members in eight states and the District of Columbia, and added more than 650,000 members on Feb. 1, 2017, with the acquisition of Seattle's Group Health Cooperative. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal physicians, specialists and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education and the support of community health. For more information, go to: kp.org/share.

About Medial EarlySign

Medial EarlySign's advanced AI-based algorithm platform helps healthcare organizations accurately stratify populations to optimize care for individuals and prevent or delay serious health conditions, by leveraging routine blood test results, and common labs and EHR data. The company creates actionable opportunities for better clinical decision making and early intervention to improve patient outcomes, focus financial resources, and reduce overall costs. Medial EarlySign is developing a suite of AlgoMarker™ stratification models to address a variety of illnesses including cancers, diabetes and associated complications and other life-threatening conditions. The company's platform has been supported by peer-reviewed research published by internationally recognized health organizations and hospitals. Founded in 2009, Medial EarlySign is headquartered in Kfar Malal, Israel. For more information, please visit http://earlysign.com/.

Follow Medial EarlySign on LinkedIn: Medial EarlySign and Twitter: @MedialEarlySign

Media Relations Contact:

Ellie Hanson

Finn Partners

+1-929-222-8006

ellie.hanson@finnpartners.com

SOURCE Medial EarlySign