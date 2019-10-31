Kaiser Permanente Supports California Wildfire Relief and Recovery

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiser Permanente, the nation's largest integrated health system, today announced a $650,000 contribution to provide immediate support for relief and recovery efforts in communities affected by the recent wildfires in Northern and Southern California.

Kaiser Permanente's announcement includes an immediate donation of $400,000 to the American Red Cross, which is working alongside government and community partners to help provide urgent relief support, including shelter and food, to those impacted. In addition, the organization is closely monitoring the impact of fires across Northern and Southern California and is committing an additional $250,000 for future relief efforts.

"Our hearts go out to our fellow Californians who have lost their homes and livelihoods and been displaced by the ongoing disasters," said Bernard J. Tyson, chairman and CEO of Kaiser Permanente. "We at Kaiser Permanente know we must all do our part to help those individuals as they find safety and as they start the hard work of rebuilding their lives."

Given the need to focus attention on the families in need and given the poor air quality conditions created by the fires, Kaiser Permanente has decided to postpone its Thrive City Community Health Tip-Off event that had been planned for Sunday, Nov. 3 in San Francisco in collaboration with the Golden State Warriors. The community-focused event – which was expected to bring together more than 300 children for outdoor recreation, a health and fitness fair, a basketball skills clinic and free flu shots – will be rescheduled. Kaiser Permanente will redirect some of the resources secured for the event to families and shelters affected by the fires.

"At times like this, it's essential that we all focus on doing what's right for those in most need in our community," said Bechara Choucair, MD, chief community health officer at Kaiser Permanente. "We look forward to rescheduling our Thrive City Tip-Off event for a time when it can truly fulfill its mission of bringing Bay Area communities together to strengthen total health."

Kaiser Permanente has a long-standing commitment to the health of communities across the country, including during times of natural disaster. Kaiser Permanente committed more than $4 million in 2018 alone to support relief and recovery efforts as well as mental health services for survivors of the following natural disasters: The Paradise, Tubbs and other fires in Northern California, the Thomas Fire in Southern California, Hurricane Harvey in the southeast United States, and Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

"The Red Cross is working around the clock to help thousands of people forced to evacuate from their homes due to the California wildfires," said Don Herring, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. "We are extremely grateful for Kaiser Permanente's support, which allows us to provide shelter, food, and comfort to help people in need."

