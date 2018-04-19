Kaiser Permanente Teams with Professional BusinessWomen of California to Empower Female Career Development

Through the conference, Kaiser Permanente and PBWC will bring together 6,000 women of all backgrounds at San Francisco's Moscone Center for the annual gathering to empower and catalyze professional advancement.

"Our work with PBWC reaffirms the important contributions women make every day in many different roles and industries across America," said Chairman and CEO Bernard J. Tyson. "Thousands of women will attend the conference this year, including hundreds of employees and physicians from Kaiser Permanente, to gather inspiration and knowledge, which will lead them to excel in all stages of their careers. Everyone should have an equal opportunity to develop and advance in the workplace."

As one of the largest women's organizations, and with a diverse community of more than 35,000 professionals worldwide, PBWC fosters professional development that breaks down silos, bridging seniority, specialty, gender, race and identity. This year's conference theme, "Stand Up, Lift Up," is a courageous call to impact significant positive change for gender equality, diversity and inclusion, to transform the vision of 50/50 representation from aspiration to actuality. Conference programming will give attendees the tools, courage and inspiration to voice their views, even in conversations where they feel undervalued or excluded.

"The combination of Kaiser Permanente and PBWC will allow us to amplify our message as part of a very significant movement, harnessing the massive power, strength and momentum coming out of 2017 for the demand for equal rights in the workplace," said Alexandra Roddy, PBWC board chair and global head of marketing for Prologis. "Kaiser Permanente's public commitment to equity and inclusion has spanned decades, their workplace is a close reflection of the makeup of our society, and their values are very closely aligned to those of PBWC. Together we are stronger than ever."

Kaiser Permanente's extensive involvement with the conference will include a keynote address by Tyson, who will speak on the theme of female empowerment in the workplace. And in addition to leading an energetic "Thrive Recess," Kaiser Permanente employees will host an exposition area with educational health and wellness resources.

During the event, Kaiser Permanente will receive PBWC's Industry Leader Award as recognition of its long-time commitment to mentoring and advancing women and its unparalleled inspiration to their companies or their communities at large.

"Kaiser Permanente has a long history of fostering equity, diversity and inclusion within our workforce and on behalf of our members, patients and communities," said Janet Liang, Northern California Region president, Kaiser Permanente. "We know that by welcoming differences rather than seeing them as barriers, we are in a stronger position to deliver high-quality, affordable health care to our 12.2 million members in communities across the country."

