Kaiser Permanente's 2020 Rose Parade® Float Celebrates the Courage to Reimagine

Kaiser Permanente's float theme, Courage to Reimagine, draws its inspiration from the book, "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz," written by author L. Frank Baum and illustrated by W.W. Denslow. This classic tale, first published in 1900, is a story that was written with an innovative lens to transcend stereotypes and reimagine what the world could be if imagined differently.

"In honor of Kaiser Permanente's 75th Anniversary, the float highlights our founders' vision to reimagine a world with endless possibilities – where dreams for a better future can become reality," said Julie Miller-Phipps, president, Kaiser Permanente Southern California, Health Plan and Hospitals. "At Kaiser Permanente, our dream is a world where total health is achieved, where everyone has access to quality affordable health care and leads healthy and joyful lives."

The 2020 float will consist of the memorable characters Dorothy, Tin Woodman, Lion, Scarecrow and the Great Wizard of Oz. These reimagined characters symbolize a vision of health, expert medical care, the power of imagination and demonstrate how partnering together leads to the road of bright futures.

At Kaiser Permanente, physicians and employees partner every day to ensure the health of our members and the surrounding communities. This year's float will consist of 12 float riders who represent the medical excellence offered throughout the nation where Kaiser Permanente provides medical care. Additionally, there are 24 "out-walkers" alongside the float who include Kaiser Permanente employees, physicians and members who embody the float's theme, "Courage to Reimagine."

Float participants will be joined by the award-winning Lula Washington Dance Theater (LWDT), a Los Angeles-based repertoire dance ensemble that performs innovative and provocative choreography by Lula Washington. LWDT is known for its national and international uses of dance to explore social and humanitarian issues, including aspects of African-American history and culture. LWDT is also a long-time grantee and community partner of Kaiser Permanente.

The 12 Kaiser Permanente float riders are:

Dr. Columbus D. Batiste II, (Tin Woodman), is a Kaiser Permanente chief of cardiology in Riverside County, Calif. Dr. Batiste exemplifies the courage to reimagine heart health through the groundbreaking virtual cardiac rehab program he leads in his region. The program uses technology through a smart watch and a virtual dashboard to track patients' progress of their prescribed exercise regimen. It shares information between patients and clinicians via monitoring devices. Patients also receive traditional health education, counseling and behavioral and lifestyle risk reduction techniques.

Dr. Suketu M. Khandhar, (Scarecrow), is a Kaiser Permanente neurologist in Sacramento, Calif. Dr. Khandhar's courage to reimagine is exemplified by his work in the launch of a multi-disciplinary clinic for those with Huntington's disease, a neuro-genetic disorder, giving compassionate support and encouragement to vulnerable patients who suffer from this incurable disease.

Dr. Lindia Willies–Jacobo, (Great Wizard of Oz), is the associate dean for admissions at Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine, which will welcome its inaugural class in the summer of 2020. She believes that the courage to reimagine the future of medical care has led to the development of the school of medicine's trailblazing approach to medical education. The school's mission is to provide a world-class medical education that ignites a passion for learning, a desire to serve and an unwavering commitment to improve the health and well-being of patients and communities.

Wendy Smith, (Dorothy), is a Kaiser Permanente's urgent care nurse at the Cascade Park Medical Offices at Kaiser Permanente's Northwest Region. Wendy has the courage to reimagine new homes for hundreds of neglected and abused farm animals as the co-founder and director of Odd Man Inn Animal Refuge. The organization provides educational opportunities to the community to address the positive environmental and social impacts we make with our everyday choices. They work with local schools to help children complete community service projects and with community farmers and retailers to reduce waste by collecting discarded produce to upcycle into nutritious meals for animals.

Magali Armenta, (Emerald City Person), is a 29-year-old Kaiser Permanente member who believes the courage to reimagine health care and a new way of living began when she arrived at Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center, unaware that she was having a stroke. She was facing the possibility of being bed-ridden. However, she credits being able to walk again and participate in an intense physical rehabilitation program to the innovative use of Kaiser Permanente's telestroke system, the cutting-edge clinical trial stroke team that diagnosed a very rare pulmonary arteriovenous malformation, and the treatment received at the Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center Comprehensive Stroke Center.

Dr. Neeraj Mendiratta, (Emerald City Person), is a Kaiser Permanente service chief of continuum care/complex care. Dr. Mendiratta has the courage to reimagine by providing care to the sickest and most vulnerable patients through a home health program he leads at Kaiser Permanente of the Mid-Atlantic states. Patients in this program (and their families) can directly contact their doctor 24-7 via the physician's personal cell phone with a voice call, a secure text message, or video. Through this program, doctors meet their patients where they are when care is needed, efficiently coordinating their care and then developing a comprehensive actionable treatment plan.

Christine Krueger, (Townsperson), is a technical writer for Kaiser Permanente who lives in Colorado. Her courage to reimagine is inspired by taking charge of her total health following a weight loss surgery through which she lost 150 pounds. She is empowered to encourage others to reimagine their health by staying active to live happy and healthier lives.

Shelley Farr, (Townsperson), is a human resources talent strategy consultant for Kaiser Permanente in the state of Washington. Shelley's courage to reimagine is actually a continuum of Kaiser Permanente's rich history of diversity and inclusion through ongoing hiring practices that exemplify a workforce where underrepresented populations can be afforded the opportunity to secure the jobs they've always dreamed of in health care.

Michael S. Castillo, (Townsperson), is a Kaiser Permanente home health rehabilitation services supervisor at Kaiser Permanente Antioch Medical Center in Northern California. He feels the total joint replacement program is an example of the courage to reimagine life 24 hours after surgery. This pioneering program that leverages Kaiser Permanente's integrated system and coordinated care model improves efficiency, effectiveness and safety for Kaiser Permanente patients undergoing elective knee and hip joint replacement procedures.

Michelle Wofford, (Townsperson), is a 42-year-old Kaiser Permanente member who feels her courage to reimagine health care happened after a significant health scare led her to enroll in Kaiser Permanente's virtual cardiac rehab program after she had a stent placed to open a blocked artery in her heart. Wofford describes the virtual program's weekly contact with a nurse, tracking progress through a smart watch or phone app, and prescribed physical activity and access to numerous nutrition classes as "life-changing to avoid going down a path I could not come back from."

Bertha Loaiza, (Townsperson), is an appointment center service representative in El Cajon, Calif. She has the courage to reimagine her life by surviving after her mother jumped off the Coronado Bridge in San Diego and died by suicide while holding her in her arms at age 3. Today, Loaiza has dedicated much of her life to help promote the importance of good mental health within the Latino community to reduce the stigma surrounding discussion of this topic among this ethnic group.

Rapheal Cain, (Townsperson), is a licensed vocational nurse for Kaiser Permanente in Georgia. The courage to reimagine how people receive care has been a driving force for the work that Rapheal does daily. He has implemented birthday songs for patients at his local medical center, so that every patient feels celebrated on their special day. In addition, Rapheal advocated for and ultimately secured a water filtration system to be installed at his medical office, so patients could have access to purified water to take their medication. Rapheal has also made it easier for patients to find their way to the exit at the Crescent Medical Center. He created velcro footprints that lead to the exit so that no patient gets lost.

Float Designer and Builder:

"Courage to Reimagine," Kaiser Permanente's 15th Rose Parade float entry, was designed and built by Fiesta Parade Floats. From the magical front of the float where characters Dorothy, Lion, Scarecrow and Tin Woodman welcome you to a wonderland, the village comes to life with oversized colorful blossoms amid quaint shops and buildings that include a library to exercise your brain (Scarecrow), a vegetable stand for heart-healthy foods (Tin Woodman) and a school (representing innovation and symbolization of Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine), where the Dorothys of the world can receive their future education.

Kaiser Permanente Rose Parade History and Background:

Kaiser Permanente's past float entries have received numerous awards, including the Grand Marshal's Trophy (2016); Judges' Special Trophy for the most spectacular in showmanship and dramatic impact (2015); Theme Trophy for excellence in presenting the parade theme (2013); Lathrop K. Leishman Trophy for the most beautiful float entry from a non-commercial sponsor (2014, 2012); Director's Trophy for most artistic merit in design and floral presentation (2011, 2008, 2006); Extraordinaire Trophy for the "most spectacular" float longer than 55 feet (2010); Tournament Special Trophy for exceptional merit in multiple classifications (2009); and President's Trophy for most effective floral use and presentation (2007).

