KAIST, University of Tokyo and POSTECH top the annual Reuters ranking of Asia Pacific's Most Innovative Universities for 2018

HONG KONG, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KAIST, University of Tokyo and POSTECH top the Reuters 2018 ranking of Asia Pacific's Most Innovative Universities. The Asia Pacific ranking aims to identify and rank the educational institutions in the region doing the most to advance science, invent new technologies, and power new markets and industries. Compiled in partnership with Clarivate Analytics, a global data company providing trusted insights and analytics, the ranking is based on empirical data including patent filings from Derwent Innovation and research paper citations from the Web of Science.
The most innovative university in the region, for the third consecutive year, is South Korea's KAIST. Formerly known as the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, it is the nation's oldest research-oriented science and engineering university, with campuses in Daejeon, Seoul and Busan. Recent KAIST research highlights include the development of a highly durable platinum-based fuel cell catalyst that removes particulate matter from the air while it is in operation, an innovation that could lead to more efficient electric vehicles that reduce pollution when driven. KAIST once again earned its first-place rank among the APAC's most innovative universities by producing a high volume of influential inventions. Its researchers submit more patents than any other university on the list, and those patents are frequently cited by outside researchers in their own patents and papers.
Japan's University of Tokyo takes the runner-up spot, moving up one rank from 2017. Korea's POSTECH takes third, also moving up one, and Seoul National University comes in fourth after dropping two. Tsinghua University (#5) is the highest-ranked university in China, up one from last year. Osaka University (#6), Kyoto University (#7), Sungkyunkwan University (#8), Tohoku University (#9) and the National University of Singapore (#10) round out the top 10.
Only three new institutions appear on the list this year, all of them based in China: The China University of Mining & Technology (#56), Shandong University (#67), and Xiamen University (#74). The region exhibits a remarkable consistency, unlike Europe and North America: In contrast, Reuters' 2018 ranking of Europe's Most Innovative Universities featured 15 new entries.
For more on the Reuters Top 75: Asia Pacific's Most Innovative Universities ranking, including a detailed methodology and profiles of the universities, visit here.
Reuters Top 75: Asia's Most Innovative Universities for 2018
|
1
|
Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology
|
South Korea
|
2
|
University of Tokyo
|
Japan
|
3
|
Pohang University of Science & Technology (POSTECH)
|
South Korea
|
4
|
Seoul National University
|
South Korea
|
5
|
Tsinghua University
|
China
|
6
|
Osaka University
|
Japan
|
7
|
Kyoto University
|
Japan
|
8
|
Sungkyunkwan University
|
South Korea
|
9
|
Tohoku University
|
Japan
|
10
|
National University of Singapore
|
Singapore
|
11
|
Hanyang University
|
South Korea
|
12
|
Peking University
|
China
|
13
|
Yonsei University
|
South Korea
|
14
|
Kyushu University
|
Japan
|
15
|
Korea University
|
South Korea
|
16
|
Tokyo Institute of Technology
|
Japan
|
17
|
Fudan University
|
China
|
18
|
Keio University
|
Japan
|
19
|
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
|
China
|
20
|
Gwangju Institute of Science & Technology
|
South Korea
|
21
|
Zhejiang University
|
China
|
22
|
Chinese University of Hong Kong
|
China
|
23
|
Hokkaido University
|
Japan
|
24
|
Kyung Hee University
|
South Korea
|
25
|
Monash University
|
Australia
|
26
|
Nanyang Technological University
|
Singapore
|
27
|
Ajou University
|
South Korea
|
28
|
Huazhong University of Science & Technology
|
China
|
29
|
Hiroshima University
|
Japan
|
30
|
Kumamoto University
|
Japan
|
31
|
Nagoya University
|
Japan
|
32
|
Beijing University of Chemical Technology
|
China
|
33
|
East China University of Science & Technology
|
China
|
34
|
Tokyo Medical & Dental University
|
Japan
|
35
|
Tianjin University
|
China
|
36
|
University of Sydney
|
Australia
|
37
|
Ewha Womans University
|
South Korea
|
38
|
Hong Kong University of Science & Technology
|
China
|
39
|
University of Auckland
|
New Zealand
|
40
|
Shinshu University
|
Japan
|
41
|
South China University of Technology
|
China
|
42
|
University of Queensland
|
Australia
|
43
|
Kanazawa University
|
Japan
|
44
|
China University of Petroleum
|
China
|
45
|
University of Melbourne
|
Australia
|
46
|
Southeast University - China
|
China
|
47
|
University of Hong Kong
|
China
|
48
|
University of Tsukuba
|
Japan
|
49
|
Catholic University of Korea
|
South Korea
|
50
|
Nanjing University
|
China
|
51
|
University of New South Wales Sydney
|
Australia
|
52
|
Chiba University
|
Japan
|
53
|
Xi'an Jiaotong University
|
China
|
54
|
Chonbuk National University
|
South Korea
|
55
|
Chonnam National University
|
South Korea
|
56
|
China University of Mining & Technology
|
China
|
57
|
Pusan National University
|
South Korea
|
58
|
Dalian University of Technology
|
China
|
59
|
Okayama University
|
Japan
|
60
|
Kyungpook National University
|
South Korea
|
61
|
Harbin Institute of Technology
|
China
|
62
|
Nankai University
|
China
|
63
|
Chung Ang University
|
South Korea
|
64
|
Inha University
|
South Korea
|
65
|
Sun Yat Sen University
|
China
|
66
|
Sichuan University
|
China
|
67
|
Shandong University
|
China
|
68
|
University of Electronic Science & Technology of China
|
China
|
69
|
University of Ulsan
|
South Korea
|
70
|
Waseda University
|
Japan
|
71
|
Indian Institutes of Technology System (IIT)
|
India
|
72
|
Kobe University
|
Japan
|
73
|
Konkuk University
|
South Korea
|
74
|
Xiamen University
|
China
|
75
|
Tongji University
|
China
