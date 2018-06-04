KAIST, University of Tokyo and POSTECH top the annual Reuters ranking of Asia Pacific's Most Innovative Universities for 2018

The most innovative university in the region, for the third consecutive year, is South Korea's KAIST. Formerly known as the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, it is the nation's oldest research-oriented science and engineering university, with campuses in Daejeon, Seoul and Busan. Recent KAIST research highlights include the development of a highly durable platinum-based fuel cell catalyst that removes particulate matter from the air while it is in operation, an innovation that could lead to more efficient electric vehicles that reduce pollution when driven. KAIST once again earned its first-place rank among the APAC's most innovative universities by producing a high volume of influential inventions. Its researchers submit more patents than any other university on the list, and those patents are frequently cited by outside researchers in their own patents and papers.

Japan's University of Tokyo takes the runner-up spot, moving up one rank from 2017. Korea's POSTECH takes third, also moving up one, and Seoul National University comes in fourth after dropping two. Tsinghua University (#5) is the highest-ranked university in China, up one from last year. Osaka University (#6), Kyoto University (#7), Sungkyunkwan University (#8), Tohoku University (#9) and the National University of Singapore (#10) round out the top 10.

Only three new institutions appear on the list this year, all of them based in China: The China University of Mining & Technology (#56), Shandong University (#67), and Xiamen University (#74). The region exhibits a remarkable consistency, unlike Europe and North America: In contrast, Reuters' 2018 ranking of Europe's Most Innovative Universities featured 15 new entries.

For more on the Reuters Top 75: Asia Pacific's Most Innovative Universities ranking, including a detailed methodology and profiles of the universities, visit here.

Reuters Top 75: Asia's Most Innovative Universities for 2018

1 Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology South Korea 2 University of Tokyo Japan 3 Pohang University of Science & Technology (POSTECH) South Korea 4 Seoul National University South Korea 5 Tsinghua University China 6 Osaka University Japan 7 Kyoto University Japan 8 Sungkyunkwan University South Korea 9 Tohoku University Japan 10 National University of Singapore Singapore 11 Hanyang University South Korea 12 Peking University China 13 Yonsei University South Korea 14 Kyushu University Japan 15 Korea University South Korea 16 Tokyo Institute of Technology Japan 17 Fudan University China 18 Keio University Japan 19 Shanghai Jiao Tong University China 20 Gwangju Institute of Science & Technology South Korea 21 Zhejiang University China 22 Chinese University of Hong Kong China 23 Hokkaido University Japan 24 Kyung Hee University South Korea 25 Monash University Australia 26 Nanyang Technological University Singapore 27 Ajou University South Korea 28 Huazhong University of Science & Technology China 29 Hiroshima University Japan 30 Kumamoto University Japan 31 Nagoya University Japan 32 Beijing University of Chemical Technology China 33 East China University of Science & Technology China 34 Tokyo Medical & Dental University Japan 35 Tianjin University China 36 University of Sydney Australia 37 Ewha Womans University South Korea 38 Hong Kong University of Science & Technology China 39 University of Auckland New Zealand 40 Shinshu University Japan 41 South China University of Technology China 42 University of Queensland Australia 43 Kanazawa University Japan 44 China University of Petroleum China 45 University of Melbourne Australia 46 Southeast University - China China 47 University of Hong Kong China 48 University of Tsukuba Japan 49 Catholic University of Korea South Korea 50 Nanjing University China 51 University of New South Wales Sydney Australia 52 Chiba University Japan 53 Xi'an Jiaotong University China 54 Chonbuk National University South Korea 55 Chonnam National University South Korea 56 China University of Mining & Technology China 57 Pusan National University South Korea 58 Dalian University of Technology China 59 Okayama University Japan 60 Kyungpook National University South Korea 61 Harbin Institute of Technology China 62 Nankai University China 63 Chung Ang University South Korea 64 Inha University South Korea 65 Sun Yat Sen University China 66 Sichuan University China 67 Shandong University China 68 University of Electronic Science & Technology of China China 69 University of Ulsan South Korea 70 Waseda University Japan 71 Indian Institutes of Technology System (IIT) India 72 Kobe University Japan 73 Konkuk University South Korea 74 Xiamen University China 75 Tongji University China

