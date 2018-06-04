KAIST, University of Tokyo and POSTECH top the annual Reuters ranking of Asia Pacific's Most Innovative Universities for 2018

HONG KONG, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KAIST, University of Tokyo and POSTECH top the Reuters 2018 ranking of Asia Pacific's Most Innovative Universities. The Asia Pacific ranking aims to identify and rank the educational institutions in the region doing the most to advance science, invent new technologies, and power new markets and industries. Compiled in partnership with Clarivate Analytics, a global data company providing trusted insights and analytics, the ranking is based on empirical data including patent filings from Derwent Innovation and research paper citations from the Web of Science.

The most innovative university in the region, for the third consecutive year, is South Korea's KAIST. Formerly known as the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, it is the nation's oldest research-oriented science and engineering university, with campuses in Daejeon, Seoul and Busan. Recent KAIST research highlights include the development of a highly durable platinum-based fuel cell catalyst that removes particulate matter from the air while it is in operation, an innovation that could lead to more efficient electric vehicles that reduce pollution when driven. KAIST once again earned its first-place rank among the APAC's most innovative universities by producing a high volume of influential inventions. Its researchers submit more patents than any other university on the list, and those patents are frequently cited by outside researchers in their own patents and papers.

Japan's University of Tokyo takes the runner-up spot, moving up one rank from 2017. Korea's POSTECH takes third, also moving up one, and Seoul National University comes in fourth after dropping two. Tsinghua University (#5) is the highest-ranked university in China, up one from last year. Osaka University (#6), Kyoto University (#7), Sungkyunkwan University (#8), Tohoku University (#9) and the National University of Singapore (#10) round out the top 10.

Only three new institutions appear on the list this year, all of them based in China: The China University of Mining & Technology (#56), Shandong University (#67), and Xiamen University (#74). The region exhibits a remarkable consistency, unlike Europe and North America: In contrast, Reuters' 2018 ranking of Europe's Most Innovative Universities featured 15 new entries.

For more on the Reuters Top 75: Asia Pacific's Most Innovative Universities ranking, including a detailed methodology and profiles of the universities, visit here.

Reuters Top 75: Asia's Most Innovative Universities for 2018

1

Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology

South Korea

2

University of Tokyo

Japan

3

Pohang University of Science & Technology (POSTECH)

South Korea

4

Seoul National University

South Korea

5

Tsinghua University

China

6

Osaka University

Japan

7

Kyoto University

Japan

8

Sungkyunkwan University

South Korea

9

Tohoku University

Japan

10

National University of Singapore

Singapore

11

Hanyang University

South Korea

12

Peking University

China

13

Yonsei University

South Korea

14

Kyushu University

Japan

15

Korea University

South Korea

16

Tokyo Institute of Technology

Japan

17

Fudan University

China

18

Keio University

Japan

19

Shanghai Jiao Tong University

China

20

Gwangju Institute of Science & Technology

South Korea

21

Zhejiang University

China

22

Chinese University of Hong Kong

China

23

Hokkaido University

Japan

24

Kyung Hee University

South Korea

25

Monash University

Australia

26

Nanyang Technological University

Singapore

27

Ajou University

South Korea

28

Huazhong University of Science & Technology

China

29

Hiroshima University

Japan

30

Kumamoto University

Japan

31

Nagoya University

Japan

32

Beijing University of Chemical Technology

China

33

East China University of Science & Technology

China

34

Tokyo Medical & Dental University

Japan

35

Tianjin University

China

36

University of Sydney

Australia

37

Ewha Womans University

South Korea

38

Hong Kong University of Science & Technology

China

39

University of Auckland

New Zealand

40

Shinshu University

Japan

41

South China University of Technology

China

42

University of Queensland

Australia

43

Kanazawa University

Japan

44

China University of Petroleum

China

45

University of Melbourne

Australia

46

Southeast University - China

China

47

University of Hong Kong

China

48

University of Tsukuba

Japan

49

Catholic University of Korea

South Korea

50

Nanjing University

China

51

University of New South Wales Sydney

Australia

52

Chiba University

Japan

53

Xi'an Jiaotong University

China

54

Chonbuk National University

South Korea

55

Chonnam National University

South Korea

56

China University of Mining & Technology

China

57

Pusan National University

South Korea

58

Dalian University of Technology

China

59

Okayama University

Japan

60

Kyungpook National University

South Korea

61

Harbin Institute of Technology

China

62

Nankai University

China

63

Chung Ang University

South Korea

64

Inha University

South Korea

65

Sun Yat Sen University

China

66

Sichuan University

China

67

Shandong University

China

68

University of Electronic Science & Technology of China

China

69

University of Ulsan

South Korea

70

Waseda University

Japan

71

Indian Institutes of Technology System (IIT)

India

72

Kobe University

Japan

73

Konkuk University

South Korea

74

Xiamen University

China

75

Tongji University

China

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV. Follow news about Reuters at @ReutersPR.

Clarivate Analytics
Clarivate Analytics is the global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. Building on a heritage going back more than 150 years, we have built some of the most established global brands across the innovation lifecycle, including Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, CompuMark, MarkMonitor and Techstreet. These trusted brands are focused on scientific and academic research, patent analytics and regulatory standards, pharmaceutical and biotech intelligence, trademark protection, domain brand protection and intellectual property (IP) management. Today, Clarivate Analytics is a new and independent company operating in more than 100 countries including the Greater China region, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand in Asia Pacific. For more information, visit clarivate.com.

