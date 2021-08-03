Kaitlin Jarvis Joins Telemetry as Vice President, Group Account Director

A strategic communications professional with expertise shaping strategy for global B2B and B2C brands, Jarvis is joining Telemetry after five years with Brandware, where she oversaw high-profile consumer launches for Tire Rack, Ashton Woods Homes and Mizuno among others, and prior to that worked at a global firm with Michelin USA and Frito-Lay. In her new position, Jarvis will be focused on accelerating company growth, operations, and overseeing client satisfaction.



"Telemetry is a bright agency in growth mode with an enviable client list and impressive results. It's clear that this is just the beginning, and I'm thrilled to be joining Craig and the rest of the team as Vice President to identify untapped potential and drive knowledgeable and strategic guidance for clients," said Jarvis.

About Telemetry

Established in 2020, Telemetry brings leadership, vision and strategy to clients seeking a fresh approach to communications. By creating a more powerful approach to multi-platform storytelling, Telemetry enables our clients to find their brand voice, resonating with an ever-evolving audience. Learn more at www.telemetryagency.com .

