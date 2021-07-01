Kaival Brands (OTCQB:KAVL) Announces Appointment of Third Independent Director and Appointment of an Interim Chief Financial Officer

Kaival Brands Announces Appointment of Third Independent Director and Appointment of an Interim Chief Financial Officer Tweet this

About Mr. George Chuang

After graduating from the University of Chicago, Mr. Chuang spent time at Chase Manhattan Bank as an Assistant Treasurer for their Credit Risk Department. Mr. Chuang received a Master of Business Administration degree at Yale University after which he spent quite a few years as a management consultant at Pricewaterhouse Management Consulting, followed by a stint as the Chief Administrative Officer for several equity product sales groups at Lehman Brothers. In addition to these positions, Mr. Chuang spent eight years as a Principal at Pacific Partnership Advisors LLC, a consulting firm with offices in New York and Beijing, which facilitated cross border transactions between US and China in the consumer products, education, eCommerce, and agricultural sectors. Four years ago, Mr Chuang founded, and is currently the Chief Executive Officer of, Lucy Labs, Inc. an asset management firm focused on cryptocurrency algorithmic trading. Mr. Chuang is fluent in Mandarin Chinese.

"George brings tremendous experience and a global perspective. This is important as we work towards achieving our aspirations of becoming a globally-recognized and leading brand. We are very excited to have George join our board" adds Eric Mosser, Chief Operating Officer of Kaival Brands.

About Mr. Mark Thoenes

Mr. Thoenes is a senior/c-suite level executive with more than 35 years of diverse financial and operational leadership. He has been a licensed Certified Public Accountant since 1984, and began his career with Ernst & Young Global Limited. From 2000 to 2010, Mark served as the Executive Vice President/Chief Financial Officer of Rentrak Corporation ("Rentrak"), a publicly-traded company listed on Nasdaq and headquartered in Portland, Oregon. Founded in 1977, Rentrak went public in 1986, and remained a public company until it was acquired by comScore, Inc. in 2016, after Mr. Thoenes left Rentrak. For the past eleven years, Mark has been the President of MLT Consulting Services, LLC, a full-service business/financial consulting firm.

"Mark will be an essential piece in assisting in the development of our new augmented finance department. In his role as Interim Chief Financial Officer, Mark will focus on developing and implementing significant financial processes and enhanced internal controls" notes Mr. Patel.

Mr. Patel, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, owns and controls Bidi Vapor. As a result, Bidi Vapor and the Company are considered under common control and Bidi Vapor is considered a related part.

ABOUT BIDI VAPOR

Based in Melbourne, Florida, Bidi Vapor maintains a commitment to responsible marketing, supporting age-verification standards and sustainability through its Bidi® Cares recycling program. The company's premiere device, the Bidi® Stick, is a premium product made with medical-grade components, a UL-certified battery and technology designed to deliver a consistent vaping experience. Bidi Vapor is also adamant about strict compliance with all federal, state, and local guidelines and regulations.

For more information, visit www.bidivapor.com.

ABOUT KAIVAL BRANDS

Based in Grant, Florida, Kaival Brands is a company focused on growing and incubating innovative and profitable products into mature and dominant brands in their respective markets. Our vision is to develop internally, acquire, own, or exclusively distribute these innovative products and grow each into dominant market-share brands with superior quality and recognizable innovation. Kaival Brands is the exclusive global distributor of all products currently manufactured by Bidi Vapor.

Learn more about Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc., at www.kaivalbrands.com

Forward-Looking Statements

