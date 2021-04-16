Kaival Brands (OTCQB:KAVL) to Expand International E-Cig Distribution to 11 Countries Tweet this

"We are very excited about pursuing our international opportunities," said Niraj Patel, Chief Executive Officer of Kaival Brands, noting how the countries posed both challenges and opportunities that the Company is ready to take on.

On March 31, 2021, Kaival Brands announced its initial step into the European market, after having successfully received pre-market authorization from the U.K.'s regulatory body, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, or the MHRA. All eleven of the BIDI® Stick products are now listed on the MHRA website (subject to the 2% nicotine limitation and other U.K. restrictions). Bidi Vapor also obtained notifications with the Tobacco Products Directive and received its European Community Identification number. Bidi Vapor has also recently received the following new certifications (WEEE, UKCA-ROHS, UKCA-EMC and CB60335 and 62133) for its BIDI®️ Stick battery to be in full compliance with U.K. regulations.

The adaptability of Bidi Vapor's formulation to meet the various requirements on a market-by-market basis (as evidenced by the product to be distributed in the U.K.) makes for a potentially scalable and exciting opportunity overseas. "While today confirms our ability to distribute Bidi Vapor products in eleven new countries, it is only the beginning. As I said on our recent investor update call, right now we are walking, we are about to run."

Upcoming Trade Show

Bidi Vapor will be attending its first international trade event later this month at the VOXPO virtual trade show, sponsored by London-based Vapouround magazine. At this trade show, Bidi Vapor will exhibit its premium quality disposable ENDS, the BIDI® Stick, before distributors and retailers. Event organizers will resume their series of "live" trade shows April 28-30, 2021, with Bidi Vapor's participation extending for a year.

"We believe the BIDI® Stick will be a welcomed entry into the U.K. market," said Mr. Patel. "The success we've seen in the United States shows us that once consumers discover an e-cigarette that can provide them a consistent, premium experience, they will welcome the option."

For more information about the VOXPO event, visit https://voxpo.vfairs.com.

Mr. Patel, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, owns and controls Bidi Vapor. As a result, Bidi Vapor and the Company are considered under common control and Bidi Vapor is considered a related party.

ABOUT BIDI VAPOR

Based in Melbourne, Florida, Bidi Vapor maintains a commitment to responsible marketing, supporting age-verification standards and sustainability through its BIDI® Cares recycling program. The company's premiere device, the BIDI® Stick, is a premium product made with medical-grade components, a UL-certified battery, and technology designed to deliver a consistent vaping experience for adult tobacco users. Bidi Vapor is also adamant about strict compliance with all federal, state, and local guidelines and regulations. At Bidi Vapor, innovation is key to our mission, with the BIDI® Stick promoting environmental sustainability, while providing a unique vaping experience to adult smokers.

For more information, visit www.bidivapor.com.

ABOUT KAIVAL BRANDS

Based in Grant, Florida, Kaival Brands is a company focused on growing and incubating innovative and profitable products into mature and dominant brands in their respective markets. Our vision is to develop internally, acquire, own, or exclusively distribute these innovative products and grow each into dominant market-share brands with superior quality and recognizable innovation. Kaival Brands is the exclusive global distributor of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor.

Learn more about Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc., at www.kaivalbrands.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are statements other than historical facts that frequently use words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "position," "should," "strategy," "target," "will," and similar words. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Although we believe that the plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that these plans, intentions, or expectations will be achieved. Therefore, actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied, or forecasted in such statements. Our business may be influenced by many factors that are difficult to predict, involve uncertainties that may materially affect results, and are often beyond our control. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the approval of our application for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market; the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and impact on the demand for the products we distribute; the actions governments, businesses, and individuals take in response to the pandemic, including mandatory business closures and restrictions on onsite commercial interactions; the impact of the pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies and economic activity; the pace of recovery when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the effects of steps that we could take to reduce operating costs; our inability to generate and sustain profitable sales growth; circumstances or developments that may make us unable to implement or realize anticipated benefits, or that may increase the costs, of our current and planned business initiatives; changes in government regulation or laws that affect our business; and those factors detailed by us in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the Securities and Exchange Commission's rules and regulations, we do not have any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

kaivalbrands.com

