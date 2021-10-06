Kaival Brands to Attend 2021 NACS Show Tweet this

Conference: October 5-8, 2021

Expo: October 6-8, 2021

Kaival Brands/Bidi Vapor to present at booth #7790

"We are excited to attend the first in-person NACS event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, the NACS show served as a significant catalyst for new client introductions and new orders. We are looking forward to catching up with industry connections in person, and forming new relationships, both domestically and internationally, while at the conference and expo" said Niraj Patel, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kaival Brands.

The Association for Convenience & Fuel Retailing (NACS) was founded August 14, 1961, as the National Association of Convenience Stores. Today it is an international trade association representing more than 2,100 retail and 1,600 supplier company members. After a two-year COVID hiatus, the NACS kicked off Tuesday, October 5th in Chicago, Illinois.

About NACS

The NACS Show provides the most comprehensive representation of products and services for the convenience and fuel retailing industry. Retailers come to the NACS Show to discover proven ideas and strategies that can enable them to increase sales, attract new customers, build their brand, and improve their bottom line. Suppliers exhibit at the NACS Show to establish a presence in the convenience channel, obtain sales leads, increase product exposure, and introduce new products. Historically, more than 23,000 people attend the NACS Show from over 70 countries and more than 1,200 companies exhibit.

For more information on NACS, please visit: https://www.nacsshow.com/About

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc.

Based in Grant, Florida, Kaival Brands is a company focused on growing and incubating innovative and profitable products into mature and dominant brands in their respective markets. Our vision is to develop internally, acquire, own, or exclusively distribute these innovative products and grow each into dominant market-share brands with superior quality and recognizable innovation. Kaival Brands is the exclusive global distributor of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor. Mr. Patel, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, owns and controls Bidi Vapor. As a result, Bidi Vapor and the Company are considered under common control and Bidi Vapor is considered a related party.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are statements other than historical facts that frequently use words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "position," "should," "strategy," "target," "will," and similar words. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Although we believe that the plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that these plans, intentions, or expectations will be achieved. Therefore, actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied, or forecasted in such statements. Our business may be influenced by many factors that are difficult to predict, involve uncertainties that may materially affect results, and are often beyond our control. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, our near-term plans for focusing on the European markets; the timing and results of the FDA's PMTA process; the scope of future FDA enforcement of regulations in the ENDS industry; the FDA's approach to the regulation of synthetic nicotine and its impact on our business; the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and impact on the demand for the products we distribute; the actions governments, businesses, and individuals take in response to the pandemic, including mandatory business closures and restrictions on onsite commercial interactions; the impact of the pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies and economic activity; the pace of recovery when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the effects of steps that we could take to reduce operating costs; our inability to generate and sustain profitable sales growth; circumstances or developments that may make us unable to implement or realize anticipated benefits, or that may increase the costs, of our current and planned business initiatives; changes in government regulation or laws that affect our business; significant changes in our relationships with our distributors or sub-distributors; and those factors detailed by us in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the Securities and Exchange Commission's rules and regulations, we do not have any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Kaival Brands

Related Links

kaivalbrands.com

