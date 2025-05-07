Kaiyi Auto Sets Sail Its New Developing Strategy in Global Market

YIBIN, China, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiyi Auto has successfully held its Global Business Conference on April 28th. Themed "SAIL FOR FUTURE", which was grandly held in Yibin, China, and brought together nearly 200 distributors from over 50 countries and regions. On the occasion, Kaiyi Auto announced its new strategy for global market.

During the conference, Jia Yaquan, the Chairman of Kaiyi Auto, extended warm welcome to the attendees and outlined the company's five-year internationalization strategy in his speech.

IMAGE

Hu Jun–Executive Deputy General Manager of Kaiyi Auto, made a more detailed arrangement in the following speech: "To realize the goal increasing of annual production and sales volume from 60,000 to 500,000, Kaiyi Auto must stick to its '55511' plan, focus on its core business, strengthen the brand image, and commit to long-term development." The '55511' plan refers to Kaiyi Auto's 5 targets by 2030: achieving annual production and sales volume at 500,000 vehicles; output value of 50 Billion CNY; profit and tax of 5 Billion CNY simultaneously; new energy vehicles accounting for half of the total sales; and more than half of the sales coming from exports.

The Deputy General Manager of Kaiyi Auto, Jiang Sheng said Kaiyi Auto will launch five new models in the next five years, as well as update current ones.

Mr. Jiang also emphasized that for production and sales, Kaiyi Auto plans to establish a production structure of 6 CKD + 13 SKD by 2030, with an annual production capacity exceeding 300,000 units. By expanding into 80+ countries and regions supported by 1,000+ sales and service branches, Kaiyi Auto aims to build a channel network system for an annual sales target at 300,000 units, thus striving to rank among top 10 Chinese auto brands in exports.

"The next five years will be a period of rapid expansion, innovation, and shared success." Han Ren, the deputy general manager of Kaiyi Auto and General Manager of Kaiyi Auto's International Trade Company said.

This conference is a milestone in the internationalization of Kaiyi Auto Moving forward, Kaiyi Auto will join hands with global partners to usher in more technical innovation and business cooperation, inviting more international consumers to appreciate the charm of China's intelligent manufacturing and products.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2681426/IMAGE.jpg