Kaiyi Healthcare: Pioneering Medical Innovation, Deepening Brand Essence, and Shaping a Healthier Future Together

SHANGHAI, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Kaiyi Healthcare has made significant strides across its network of hospitals. In July, Wuxi Kaiyi Hospital launched a new emergency response substation connected to China's '120' emergency medical services (EMS)—a system akin to '911' in the US or '999' in the UK—within its facilities. In August, Jiaxing Kaiyi Hospital partnered with GE Healthcare to introduce innovative health testing technology. In addition, Shanghai Kaiyuan Orthopaedics Hospital, in collaboration with the Orthopaedics Branch of the China International Exchange and Promotive Association for Medical and Health Care, will host the 2024 Shanghai Kaiyuan Hip Symposium in September. CEO Peter Wang highlighted, "These initiatives not only underscore Kaiyi Healthcare's role as a pioneer in the modern healthcare service industry but also craft a future blueprint that is patient-centered, technology-driven, and service-focused. This vision aligns perfectly with Kaiyi Healthcare's relentless pursuit of excellence."

Kaiyi Healthcare CEO Peter Wang

Creating a Patient-Centered Healthcare Network Spanning Multiple Cities

From its inception, Kaiyi Healthcare has carved a unique path in healthcare. Originated as a joint venture between Columbia Pacific Management (CPM) in the US and Sheares Healthcare in Singapore, Columbia China gained further momentum in April 2020 when Swire collaborated with CPM to co-invest in the JV. To address the specific needs of the Chinese healthcare market, Kaiyi Healthcare has spun off from Columbia China to grow independently.

Based in Shanghai, Kaiyi Healthcare has expanded its reach to establish and manage several medical institutions in cities such as Wuxi and Jiaxing. The company provides high-quality medical services that meet the health needs of the general public, alongside personalized and customized medical services for affluent individuals. Currently, Kaiyi Healthcare manages the specialized hospital Shanghai Kaiyuan Orthopaedics Hospital, and two robust general hospitals: Wuxi Kaiyi Hospital and Jiaxing Kaiyi Hospital.

Throughout its development, Kaiyi Healthcare has remained committed to a patient-centered mission to provide patients and their families with better medical care. By establishing a comprehensive healthcare network and introducing cutting-edge medical technologies, Kaiyi Healthcare aims to deliver professional, personalized, and high-quality medical services, fulfilling its vision to become the preferred healthcare provider for Chinese consumers.

Building Core Competitiveness with a Multifaceted Approach to Innovation

"2024 marks a significant year for Kaiyi Healthcare as it ushers in a new stage of development and leapfrog growth for the three hospitals under our umbrella," said the Kaiyi Healthcare CEO, Mr. Peter Wang.

Developing Disciplinary Competence through Localization

In terms of building disciplinary competency, Kaiyi Healthcare emphasizes local adaptation, gaining deep insights into the geographical characteristics of the Yangtze River Delta region and the needs of the local population. By aligning market demand with the medical expertise of its hospitals, the company adopts an approach that emphasizes core areas of medical practice alongside unique specialized services to address the diverse needs of patients in the region.

Shanghai Kaiyuan Orthopaedics Hospital, for instance, has deployed an innovative integrated diagnosis and treatment system for orthopaedic surgery and rehabilitation. The system specializes in spine, joint, and sports medicine, while also pioneering distinctive disciplines in hip preservation and minimally invasive orthopaedics. Kaiyuan continues to break new ground in medical technology, successfully implementing robot-assisted surgeries and 3D digital printing technology. In doing so, the hospital strives to provide patients with an exceptional healthcare experience through professional technologies and comprehensive services.

Wuxi Kaiyi Hospital has further expanded its influence in the cardiovascular field by attracting top-tier talent and leveraging its advanced imported medical equipment and cath lab. The hospital is actively developing new, cutting-edge approaches to cardiac interventions and intravascular ultrasound (IVUS), with the goal of establishing its cardiology department as a leading municipal specialty in Wuxi City.

Jiaxing Kaiyi Hospital continues to enhance its pediatric specialties, focusing on sub-specialties within pediatric internal medicine. The hospital plans to launch pediatric night outpatient clinics and pediatric ward services in the fourth quarter of 2024 to better meet clinical needs.

Enhancing Service Efficiency with Operational Excellence

Mr. Peter Wang indicated, "In the healthcare industry, time is equivalent to a race against life, and every moment is critical. As a result, efficient operation is key to improving the quality of healthcare services and is the cornerstone of achieving sustainable development."

Kaiyi Healthcare has fully integrated the modern lean management philosophy into all aspects of hospital operations and management. By reshaping business processes, optimizing resource allocation, and strengthening value chain management, the company has enhanced the quality of healthcare services while reducing patient wait time and healthcare costs. In 2024, Kaiyi Healthcare has made significant progress in diversifying patient sources and business areas while effectively controlling operational costs and optimizing resource efficiency. Notable initiatives include the online patient operations at Shanghai Kaiyuan Orthopaedics Hospital, the 120 EMS at Wuxi Kaiyi Hospital, and the expansion of VIP expatriate clients at Jiaxing Kaiyi Hospital. These efforts have opened up new possibilities for Kaiyi's business model.

Optimizing Healthcare Experience through Innovation

Kaiyi Healthcare is currently at a critical stage of digital transformation. Notably, Jiaxing Kaiyi Hospital has obtained an Internet hospital license, marking a significant milestone in the implementation of Kaiyi Healthcare's initiative for online medical services.

Kaiyi Healthcare plans to build a unified digital management system for planning, implementation, and management through the integration of digital technologies. This system will merge online and offline medical resources, break down barriers between disciplines and medical insurance services, and capture comprehensive healthcare data. By leveraging medical large language models, AI, and other advanced technologies, Kaiyi seeks to further enhance the online medical services. "Moving forward, Kaiyi Healthcare will continue to drive technological innovation in areas such as AI-assisted diagnosis, ChatAI-enabled intelligent digital analysis, and digital patient support services, allowing patients to experience the benefits of technology in healthcare," stated Mr. Peter Wang.

Creating a Corporate Culture That Prioritizes Patient Care

An excellent corporate culture is indispensable for the growth of the company. "Kaiyi Healthcare has built a unique culture centered on Professionalism, Passion, and Target-orientation (PPT)," explained Mr. Peter Wang. Kaiyi Healthcare instills in its healthcare professionals a profound sense of mission—to uphold passion and composure while addressing patient challenges, enhancing medical care for patients and their families, and ultimately delivering a more compassionate medical service experience. This mission has earned Kaiyi Healthcare continuous recognition and gratitude from government entities, as well as patients and their families.

Driven by this mission, more medical specialists and industry leaders have joined Kaiyi Healthcare to help advance its technology and disciplines. In 2023, the company's hospitals brought in 13 seasoned clinicians above the associate professor level, and more than 10 additional specialists are anticipated to join in 2024.

Committed to a Long-Term Vision in a Growing Healthcare Sector

The private healthcare market in the country is poised for substantial growth, presenting a significant opportunity that has bolstered confidence in Kaiyi Healthcare's future development. Recognizing the potential, Kaiyi Healthcare is committed not only to expanding its reach but also to elevating the standards of medical care and service quality. This balanced approach aims to solidify its position in a competitive industry while ensuring sustainable progress.

Mr. Peter Wang added, "The future of the medical industry lies in innovation and service. Only through continuous innovation can we meet the growing health needs of patients; only by providing high-quality services can we win their trust and confidence. Looking ahead, Kaiyi Healthcare will continue to uphold a patient-centered service approach, deepen its brand essence, and expand its reach. By continuously optimizing the medical service model and incorporating advanced medical technologies and management concepts, Kaiyi Healthcare is committed to delivering premium, professional medical services to domestic patients and contributing to the realization of a healthy China."

