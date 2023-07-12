Kaizen Analytix Launches in AWS Marketplace

A Leading Data & Analytic Solution Provider Expands AWS Relationship & Simplifies Customer Procurement Process

ATLANTA, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaizen Analytix LLC, a leading provider of data, analytics, and technology solutions, today announced availability of its Amazon OpenSearch Service in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

"Kaizen's listing in AWS Marketplace makes it possible for our customers to easily access our services, help migrate their workloads in order to stop paying expensive licensing fees, and seamlessly scale as needed," said Sujit Singh, Partner at Kaizen Analytix. "Our team has deep technical knowledge, experience and proven success delivering Amazon OpenSearch Service solutions and helping companies extract real time, actionable insights, by searching, visualizing and analyzing data at multi-petabyte scale. We are excited to make this offering more accessible to everyone."

Having achieved the AWS Service Delivery designation for Amazon OpenSearch Service, Kaizen customers can benefit from the simplified procurement that AWS Marketplace offers with consolidated billing, custom pricing and terms, and the ability to utilize their Enterprise Discount Program (EDP) Commitment where applicable.

As an AWS Service Delivery Partner, Kaizen helps customers comply with requirements: OpenSearch integrates with a vast array of existing data sets and technologies to collect logs and events in a hybrid and multi cloud environment at scale. It is in full compliance with HIPAA, FedRamp, DoC, PCI, SOC, ISO, CSA STAR, and many more requirements.

Additional offerings include connecting fast-data appliances or logging tools with OpenSearch to gain access to real-time dashboards and advanced artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) models.

Amazon OpenSearch Service makes it easy to perform interactive log analytics, real-time application monitoring, website search, and more. OpenSearch is an open source, distributed search and analytics suite derived from Elasticsearch.

The OpenSearch open-source project is operated with the help of leading contributors of the community-driven, open-source software. On the Amazon OpenSearch Managed instances, customers can scale up clusters horizontally or vertically, up to 3 PB of data with zero downtime.

Kaizen has a proven track record of generating success for its clients. By migrating to Amazon OpenSearch Service with Kaizen, clients have seen 90% cost avoidance from licensing fees [1], 44% better price performance from higher hardware efficiencies, reduced operational and downtime costs, increased visibility, and control over spend, and better compliance [2].

About Kaizen Analytix, LLC

Kaizen is a leading provider of data, analytics, and technology services and solutions. We combine our subject matter expertise with our cloud platform to rapidly uncover actionable insights and generate incremental profit across the value chain. Recognized by Gartner, NPR, Forbes, Entrepreneur, and Inc. 5000 as one of America's fastest-growing private companies, we are a certified minority-owned business headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in other major US cities and a global offshore team. For more information, visit www.kaizenanalytix.com .

