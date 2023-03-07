Kaizen Analytix Promotes Ken Bara to Managing Partner and CFO

Kaizen Expands Executive Team with Key C-Suite Hire to Support Future Success, Growth and Expansion

ATLANTA, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaizen Analytix LLC, a leading provider of data, analytics, and technology solutions, today announced the transition of Ken Bara to Managing Partner and Chief Financial Officer. The announcement recognizes Bara's contributions and accomplishments to the company over the last five years while bolstering the executive team.

"Ken has made a tremendous impact since joining us and will bring proven financial expertise to Kaizen's leadership team, both as CFO and as managing partner," said Krishna Arangode, CEO at Kaizen Analytix.

Bara joins existing managing partners Krishna Arangode, Anand Srinivasan, and Jeff Anderson to strategically position and shape the future of the company in its next stage of growth.

Bara most recently served as Vice President of Business Consulting for Kaizen and has been with the company for over five years. As CFO, Bara will focus on building out Kaizen's CFO office, developing capital raising strategies, expanding sales partnerships, and guiding future expansion and growth. He will also continue to lead and grow accounts in our FP&A and Automotive consulting disciplines.

"As we increase demand for our offerings among new and existing customers, Ken will play a critical role in helping us drive operational and organizational expansion across the company and successfully managing our growth," added Arangode.

Bara is a successful financial executive and has served in several key financial roles throughout his career, working with both early-stage growth companies, as well as spending twelve years in corporate finance at Toyota Motor Corporation. Additionally, Bara spent four years in banking at Comerica Bank.

"I am excited for the opportunity to further leverage my experience with Kaizen," said Ken Bara. "I look forward to building on our strong foundation of operational and financial excellence and to help take the company to the next level."

About Kaizen Analytix, LLC

Kaizen is a leading provider of data, analytics, and technology services and solutions. We combine our subject matter expertise with our cloud platform to rapidly uncover actionable insights and generate incremental profit across the value chain. Kaizen is a certified minority-owned business headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in other major US cities and a global offshore team. For more information, visit www.kaizenanalytix.com .

