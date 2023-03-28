Kaizen Analytix Strengthens Executive Team with Several Key Promotions

Announcement Reflects Growth and Expansion of Data, Analytics, and Technology Company

ATLANTA, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaizen Analytix LLC, a leading provider of data, analytics, and technology solutions, today announced the promotions of Matt Bolton, Bobby Falconer, Sujit Singh, and Jay Velayutham to Associate Partner roles to support the company's continued growth and client success.

Matt Bolton joined Kaizen in 2021 as Director of Technology Services and will now serve in an Associate Partnership role as Kaizen's Head of Technology. Bolton has over twelve years of experience as a full-stack engineer with extensive experience in software architecture and design, programming, cloud development, and security and systems administration. He brings a unique perspective on critical problem-solving utilizing technology as he has worked on both the hardware and software sides of the industry. Bolton's leadership has helped transform Kaizen's Technology Services organization into one of the top thought leaders in the space while delivering enterprise-class solutions for Fortune 500 companies across multiple industry verticals.

Bobby Falconer is a seasoned professional with over a decade of experience in data and analytics, strategic planning, and operational assessments across multiple industries. He has a proven track record of working with clients on their most complex problems, helping to define new strategies that increase profits and reduce costs. Falconer is leading Kaizen's Customer Insights and Analytics practice, where his expertise and leadership is instrumental in driving innovation and growth for the company and its clients. Prior to joining Kaizen, Falconer worked with Deloitte, Gartner, and Revenue Analytics. Falconer has a B.S. degree from Vanderbilt University.

Sujit Singh is a proven technology leader and advisor and has served as Senior Director of Technology Services at Kaizen since 2020. Singh has more than twenty-four years of in-depth experience in software development, designing and delivering scalable, highly available solutions for Fortune 500 companies. He specializes in helping clients define product roadmaps and strategies by selecting the right tools and technologies that enable customers on their technology journey. Singh's vision has helped transform Kaizen's cloud vendor partnerships and put cloud and emerging technology in focus, positioning the company as one of the top specialized cloud partners in the data analytics and software engineering space.

Jay Velayutham has served as a Senior Director in Kaizen's Business Consulting practice, having joined the company in 2019. He has over ten years of experience in data and analytics, digital strategy, and business operations, focusing on the automotive and manufacturing industries. His background combines extensive hands-on functional and strategic knowledge in a variety of disciplines, including designing and implementing data and analytics solutions, data governance, compliance and regulatory data programs, data lake strategy, and technology and business assessments. Prior to joining Kaizen, Velayutham worked at Toyota Motor North America, Toyota Engineering and Manufacturing, and Navistar.

"All these individuals have significantly contributed to our success over the years and we congratulate them on these well-deserved promotions," said Krishna Arangode, CEO at Kaizen Analytix. "Each brings a unique set of talents and skills to our team and we are excited to be able to recognize them for their many efforts and successes."

About Kaizen Analytix, LLC

Kaizen is a leading provider of data, analytics, and technology services and solutions. We combine our subject matter expertise with our cloud platform to rapidly uncover actionable insights and generate incremental profit across the value chain. For more information, visit www.kaizenanalytix.com .

Follow Kaizen on LinkedIn , Facebook, and Twitter @KaizenAnalytix .

Media Contact:



Paulette Brown

Carabiner Communications

[email protected]

770.577.3881

SOURCE Kaizen Analytix