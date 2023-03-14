Kaizen Analytix Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Audit Examination

Achievement Underscores Kaizen's Commitment to Highest Level of Security Standards

ATLANTA, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaizen Analytix LLC, a leading provider of data, analytics, and technology solutions, today announced the successful completion of a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 attestation for Security. This achievement reflects Kaizen's commitment to the highest levels of data security to protect the data of its clients.

"Kaizen's SOC 2 achievement is a direct result of our ongoing commitment to the highest security standards for our clients," said Abul Kalam, Manager of Technology Services of Kaizen. "We take this responsibility very seriously. Successfully completing our SOC 2 Type 2 audit demonstrates how we prioritize the security of client data."

Kaizen completed an independent audit, with the support of Strike Graph, confirming that Kaizen's controls related to its information security practices, policies, procedures and operations met the rigorous SOC 2 standards for security, as developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). This designation reflects not only the design of Kaizen's Information Technology (IT) compliance program but also the execution and maintenance of the security controls on an ongoing basis. It also validates the security, data, IT, access points, business operations and other similar controls that Kaizen has in place.

"Whether companies choose to utilize our platform or services, we know we must continuously operate to the highest standards of quality and compliance," said Krishna Arangode, CEO of Kaizen. "Kaizen is proud to meet this milestone as we continue to invest in our architecture and security, safeguard our customers' critical data, and make progress on our journey towards ISO 27001."

About Kaizen Analytix, LLC

Kaizen is a leading provider of data, analytics, and technology services and solutions. We combine our subject matter expertise with our cloud platform to rapidly uncover actionable insights and generate incremental profit across the value chain. Recognized by Gartner, NPR, Forbes, Entrepreneur, and Inc. 5000 as one of America's fastest-growing private companies, we are a certified minority-owned business headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in other major US cities and a global offshore team. For more information, visit www.kaizenanalytix.com .

