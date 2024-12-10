Kaizen Analytix Welcomes Bill Kotrba as New Associate Partner to Bolster Growth and Industry Expansion

Kaizen Marks Record-Breaking Year with Exceptional Growth and Key Leadership Hire

ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaizen Analytix LLC, a leading provider of technology, AI, and data analytics services, today announced Bill Kotrba has joined the firm as an Associate Partner. Based in Minneapolis, Kotrba will spearhead Kaizen's reach and further expansion into enterprise AI, cargo and logistics, passenger travel, and pricing/revenue management domains. He will also lead Kaizen's operations and expansion in the northern region of the United States.

Kotrba brings over 25 years of experience across multiple B2C and B2B industries and customer-facing functions, rooted in his early career at Delta Air Lines. He has built and led high-performing advanced analytics, marketing, and revenue management teams, generating significant incremental business value for multi-billion-dollar companies.

In past roles, Kotrba has been responsible for revenue and demand growth in large enterprises and is adept in integrating and embedding scalable algorithmic techniques directly into back-office systems and processes. Prior to joining Kaizen, Kotrba served as VP of Marketing Optimization at C.H. Robinson, VP of Finance and Revenue Management for Regis Corporation, and VP of Industry Strategy, Pricing & Revenue Management for JDA Software, along with long-standing roles at Delta Air Lines and Northwest Airlines. Kotrba has served in a consulting role with Kaizen over the past year, focusing on Kaizen's Generative AI practice.

"Bill has been a steadfast supporter of Kaizen since our founding in 2015, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the Kaizen team in a formal capacity," said Krishna Arangode, CEO at Kaizen Analytix. "His extensive industry expertise and proven track record in driving success within complex organizations will play a pivotal role as we expand into new sectors and harness the power of AI to drive transformative outcomes for our clients."

In his new role, Kotrba will lead client enterprise AI initiatives while leveraging his expertise for Kaizen's growth in emerging markets.

"Kaizen has always had an outstanding team of problem solvers and solution builders," said Kotrba. "As a client, I chose them for their ability to go from foundational systems to the most advanced data-driven decision making. Now I am thrilled to be joining Kaizen just as AI is posed to unlock massive value in so many industries."

Kotrba's educational background includes an MBA in Marketing and Operations Management from Cornell Johnson Graduate School of Management. Kotrba also studied pricing and revenue management at the Cornell School of Hotel Administration and currently serves on the board of directors for the Minneapolis Pops Orchestra.

About Kaizen Analytix LLC

Kaizen is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions, leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), advanced data analytics, and deep industry expertise to solve complex business challenges and drive continuous improvement. Our innovative approach empowers organizations across multiple industries to make smarter decisions, optimize performance, and unlock new opportunities for sustainable growth. By delivering actionable insights and measurable value, Kaizen enables businesses to transform through data-driven innovation. Headquartered in Atlanta, Kaizen is a certified minority-owned business with offices across major U.S. cities and a global offshore team. Learn more at www.kaizenanalytix.com .

Follow Kaizen on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter @KaizenAnalytix .

Media Contact for Kaizen Analytix:

Paulette Brown

Carabiner Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Kaizen Analytix