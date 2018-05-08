Kaizen Analytix Welcomes New Head of Analytics Technology

ATLANTA, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaizen Analytix LLC, a rapidly-growing analytics and insights services provider, announced today that Raja Rangarajan has joined the company as Chief Technologist and Head of Analytics Technology.

Rangarajan brings to Kaizen and its rapidly-growing client base over 20 years of experience in technology and consulting. He has led development, delivery and client success teams, and possesses more than two decades of industry expertise in Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Transportation, Retail, and Distribution. Rangarajan has a distinguished track record of ensuring client success while building and growing high-performance teams.

"We live in an age of urgency. It's all about speed of execution. Companies in all sectors need an ability to quickly capture business value with advanced analytics," said CEO Krishna Arangode, "Kaizen Analytix is here to deliver the insights needed to rapidly drive business value for companies of all sizes, and to ensure analytics are accessible and actionable."

"Raja's analytics acumen, client service mindset, and ability to lead high-performance teams in a disruptive marketplace fit perfectly with our mission to be our clients' analytics portal to increased profitability through continually better decision-making."

"I'm thrilled to be part of the Kaizen Analytix family," said Rangarajan. "We are in a very dynamic marketplace in which speed and continuous innovation will be handsomely rewarded. I look forward to expanding Kaizen's offerings and leveraging my experience for the benefit of Kaizen clients and Kaizen associates."

Rangarajan will lead Kaizen's Analytics Technology team and oversee all data and technology aspects of client initiatives. He will also take over development of Kaizen's Insights-as-a-Service offering. Prior to joining Kaizen, Rangarajan served as a Managing Director of JDA's Media & Hospitality industry solutions, as well as Director of their Pricing and Revenue Management business unit in North America.

About Kaizen Analytix

Kaizen Analytix LLC is an analytics and insights services company that gives clients unmatched speed to increased revenues, reduced costs, and maximized margins through advanced analytics solutions and actionable business insights. Working from client and industry data, Kaizen combines its pre-built ValueAccelerators with proven analytics subject matter experts to rapidly deliver analytically-driven insights across the value chain, from Sales and Marketing to Operations and Finance.

