Kaizen Circularity AI Launches Cloud-Based SaaS Platform to Reduce Raw Material Costs, Optimize Metal Production, and Boost Circularity and Sustainability

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaizen Circularity AI, Inc. , a technology company focused on accelerating the circular economy in metals manufacturing, today announced the launch of its Circularity AI Platform — a cloud-based SaaS application that helps metal producers and recyclers optimize operations, reduce raw material costs, and meet demanding product quality standards while advancing sustainability goals.

Rethinking Cost and Circularity in Metal Production

Metal manufacturers and recyclers face intense cost and supply chain pressures and growing ESG expectations. Traditionally, operators have relied on high percentages of primary metal to guarantee product integrity, exposing them to high prices and carbon footprints.

The Circularity AI Platform addresses these challenges by combining real-time inventory and process monitoring, predictive product quality modeling, and AI-driven metal charge optimization. Its unified view of recycled and prime metal inventories, supply chain data, and operational productivity enables producers to safely increase recycled inputs that decrease costs while maintaining strict quality specifications.

Key Capabilities of the Circularity AI Platform

Inventory & Vendor Intelligence – Unifies historical and real-time supply data to help producers source cost-effective recycled metal, ensure supplier compliance, and unlock new operational value across the enterprise.

– Unifies historical and real-time supply data to help producers source cost-effective recycled metal, ensure supplier compliance, and unlock new operational value across the enterprise. Furnace Optimization Engine – Continuously analyzes molten metal chemistry and recommends optimal charge and trim adjustments in real time.

– Continuously analyzes molten metal chemistry and recommends optimal charge and trim adjustments in real time. Product Specification Control – Predicts and maintains precise ranges for key elements in product specifications.

– Predicts and maintains precise ranges for key elements in product specifications. Cost, Productivity & ESG Dashboards – Tracks cost per pound, recycled content percentage, pounds per hour, and quality KPIs to drive profitability and sustainability.

Executive Perspectives

"We built the Circularity AI Platform as a cloud-based SaaS solution with a clear goal — to help metals manufacturers operate smarter, lower material costs, and accelerate their move toward a circular economy," said Krishna Arangode, Founder & CEO of Kaizen Circularity AI, Inc. "Today, a tier-1 supplier to leading automotive OEMs is using the platform to cut reliance on costly primary aluminum while maintaining the precise alloy specifications that OEMs demand. We will continue expanding the platform's capabilities and use cases so metal producers across industries can achieve the same blend of cost efficiency, product integrity, and sustainability at scale."

"The platform's predictive engine learns from every production cycle and continuously refines its recommendations," added Matthew Bolton, Head of Product and Technology at Kaizen Circularity AI, Inc. "By delivering these insights through a scalable SaaS application, we give operators real-time, data-driven charge plans to continuously maintain specifications, while finance and sustainability leaders gain clear visibility into cost savings and recycled content improvements. As the platform evolves, we're enabling metals producers and recyclers in every sector to turn complex purchasing and production decisions into measurable business impact."

Flexible, Cloud-First Deployment

The Circularity AI Platform is delivered as a secure, enterprise-grade SaaS application built on modern cloud infrastructure. Customers can deploy on AWS, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud, with options for on-premises or hybrid deployments where required.

Driving a More Sustainable and Competitive Metals Supply Chain

By helping manufacturers lower raw material costs without compromising quality, the Circularity AI Platform supports the metals industry's transition toward lower carbon emissions and circular material sourcing. It integrates seamlessly with ERP, MES, and LIMS systems, making it easier to combine data from disparate sources into actionable insights.

Advancing AI Innovation for Sustainable Metals Manufacturing

With this launch, Kaizen Circularity AI, Inc. is setting a new standard for how metals and materials producers use AI to achieve cost efficiency, product integrity, and sustainability at scale. The company continues to expand the platform's capabilities, extending beyond aluminum into steel, copper, battery materials, and other sectors to support an increasingly circular, data-driven economy.

"At Kaizen Circularity AI, our vision is to help metals manufacturers unlock the full potential of their data to achieve cost efficiency, product integrity, and sustainability," said Arangode. "The Circularity AI Platform is built from the ground up to deliver on that vision — combining AI, data science, and real-time operational intelligence so producers can operate smarter, faster, and greener."

About Kaizen Circularity AI

Kaizen Circularity AI, Inc. helps the metals industry achieve profitability and sustainability through applied AI and advanced analytics. Its flagship Circularity AI Platform optimizes furnace operations, alloy chemistry, inventory, and supplier management to reduce raw material costs and increase recycled content without compromising quality. Headquartered in Atlanta with a global network of partners and technology alliances, Kaizen Circularity AI is redefining how the world's metal producers operate in the era of data-driven, sustainable manufacturing.

For more information, visit www.kaizencircularity.ai .

Media Contact:

Paulette Brown

Carabiner Communications

[email protected]

770.577.3881

SOURCE Kaizen Circularity AI, Inc.