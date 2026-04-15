Kaizen Circularity AI Selects Kaizen Analytix for Dedicated Global Capability Center (GCC)

Five-Year Contract Strengthens Partnership to Scale AI-Driven Sustainability Solutions in Metals and Materials Manufacturing

ATLANTA and CHENNAI, India, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaizen Analytix, a leading provider of AI, data analytics, and technology solutions, today announced that Kaizen Circularity AI, Inc., a cloud-based SaaS company focused on advancing circularity and sustainability in metals and materials manufacturing, has selected Kaizen Analytix to establish and operate its dedicated Global Capability Center (GCC).

The Kaizen Circularity GCC will be headquartered in Chennai, India, is exclusive to Circularity AI throughout the five-year agreement, and will serve as a core engine for product innovation, data science, and customer delivery operations for Circularity AI worldwide.

"Circularity AI's platform is transforming how metals manufacturers manage cost, quality, and sustainability," said Krishna Arangode, founder and CEO of Kaizen Analytix. "With Circularity AI's GCC, we're building an innovation hub that brings Kaizen's proven delivery model, process excellence, and AI talent to scale Circularity AI's impact globally. The GCC will focus on accelerating product roadmap execution, embedding data science into the platform, and strengthening engineering and analytics capabilities that power Circularity AI's next stage of growth in metals and materials manufacturing, EV batteries, e-waste and automotive sectors. Our initial focus is on aluminum, copper, and battery recycling."

The GCC dedicated to Circularity AI will:

Accelerate AI model development and platform engineering through dedicated product teams.

Centralize data science, analytics, and simulation teams to enhance predictive capabilities across metals and materials.

Provide 24x7 operational support and continuous improvement for enterprise customers.

Establish a shared innovation hub for R&D, knowledge management, and sustainability analytics.

"Partnering with Kaizen Analytix to establish our GCC allows us to scale with speed and precision," said Matthew Bolton, head of Product and Technology at Kaizen Circularity AI. "Our collaboration ensures that Circularity AI can focus on innovation and customer outcomes, while Kaizen provides the operational backbone through world-class talent, governance, and delivery excellence and execution with kaizen principles."

The GCC model, built on Kaizen's SPEED–SCOPE–SCALE framework, allows enterprises to expand delivery capacity, accelerate AI development, and maintain cost efficiency compared to traditional consulting or system integrator models. It combines onshore leadership with offshore agility, ensuring faster results, sustained EBITDA impact, and superior value realization.

This partnership marks a new phase of collaboration between Kaizen Analytix and Kaizen Circularity AI, deepening their shared mission to transform how sustainability is integrated with supply chain and operations to achieve profitable, sustainable growth through data and AI.

About Kaizen Analytix

Kaizen Analytix is a leading provider of AI, data analytics, and technology services and solutions. Kaizen combines strong business acumen, deep subject matter expertise, and technical know-how to rapidly uncover actionable insights and sustainable business benefits across the value chain. Recognized for speed and flexibility by Gartner, Forbes, Entrepreneur, and Inc. 5000 as one of America's fastest-growing private companies, Kaizen is headquartered in Atlanta with offices across major U.S. cities and a global delivery network.

For more information, visit www.kaizenanalytix.com.

About Kaizen Circularity AI

Kaizen Circularity AI, Inc. helps the metals and materials industry achieve profitability and sustainability through applied AI and advanced analytics. Its flagship Circularity AI Platform optimizes furnace operations, alloy chemistry, inventory, and supplier management to reduce raw material costs and increase recycled content without compromising quality. The Circularity platform will expand into Automotive batteries and battery materials in the near future.

For more information, visit www.kaizencircularity.ai.

Media Contact for Kaizen Analytix:

Paulette Brown

Carabiner Communications

[email protected]

770.577.3881

SOURCE Kaizen Analytix