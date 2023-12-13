Kaizen Clean Energy Awarded Hydrogen Fueling Station and Microgrid Contract By Golden Empire Transit District

Kaizen Clean Energy

13 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

GETBus Selects KCE For Their Hydrogen Fueling and EV Charging Needs.

KCE will deploy off-grid hydrogen power generation and fueling solutions to support GETBus fleet.

HOUSTON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaizen Clean Energy (KCE) has been awarded a contract from the Golden Empire Transit District (Bakersfield, CA) for an off-grid hydrogen fueling station and hydrogen-based microgrid to support GETBus's expanding Zero-Emission fleet. Under the contract, KCE will provide a KCE-150 microgrid capable of producing up to 150kW of power and an hydrogen fueling station delivering up to 460kg of H2/day. The power produced from the KCE-150 will power the hydrogen fueling station and/or provide EV DC fast charging.

KCE's onsite hydrogen production allows GETBus to control their hydrogen fuel supply, reduce harmful emissions, and provide electrical grid resilient service to their customer base. The KCE technology has been proven and deployed in extreme weather and remote locations to support the replacement of diesel generators and EV charging.

"Kaizen's hydrogen fueling stations are the most cost-effective systems to fuel hydrogen fuel cell vehicle fleets, providing customers with delivered hydrogen costs significantly less than compressed or liquid hydrogen technologies," said Eric Smith, Chief Commercial Officer, at Kaizen Clean Energy.

KCE's hydrogen reformers utilize methanol as a hydrogen carrier. Hydrogen is transported to customers' sites in the form of methanol. The methanol is stored on-site and reformed into hydrogen on demand. Methanol is a liquid at ambient conditions making it more cost-effective and safer to transport and store than hydrogen itself or other hydrogen carriers such as ammonia.

About Kaizen Clean Energy:

Founded in 2021, Kaizen Clean Energy, Inc. designs and manufactures hydrogen-based microgrids and hydrogen fueling stations. (www.kaizencleanenergy.com)

KCE's microgrids and hydrogen fueling stations are based on a proven technology, licensed from Element 1 Corp., that reforms methanol into hydrogen. The remainder of the system is comprised of components widely available in the market. Microgrid systems consist of a hydrogen reformer, fuel cell, inverters, and batteries. Hydrogen fueling stations consist of a hydrogen reformer, compressors, high pressure cascade storage and H2 dispensers. 

For each system, the components are integrated, mechanically and electronically, in one or more 20' or 40' containers. They are operated on-site and monitored remotely via customized software.  A separate storage tank contains the methanol that fuels the hydrogen reformer.

CONTACT: Eric Smith

SOURCE Kaizen Clean Energy

