Kaizen Finance: Weld Money Market Cap Reaches $83 Million After Successful TGE, Staking and kDEX Coming Soon

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weld Money, a crypto-startup which enables users to use a Weld card to pay for any purchases or services with cryptocurrency the same way as with a traditional bank card, has successfully listed on both Uniswap (for Ethereum users) & Pancakeswap (for Binance Smart Chain users) decentralized exchanges on September 22, 2021.



Right after the listing, the value of WELD token peaked at x12 of the initial price and stabilized at x5. As a result, Weld Money market cap has increased from $15 million to $83 million.



Earlier, Weld Money announced a partnership with Kaizen Finance, a Token Lifecycle Management (TLM) platform, to create WELD token, perform the community sale, automate locked token distribution according to vesting schedule and enable staking opportunities for investors.



Investors can already start claiming their unlocked WELD tokens on Kaizen Finance in accordance with their vesting schedule.



Following the TGE and successful staking of locked tokens on Kaizen Finance, Weld Money prepares to announce the start of WELD token staking on Kaizen Finance for all the investors.



Additionally, Kaizen Finance will soon launch Kaizen DEX (kDEX) to enable the trading of collateralized tokens.



Investors who own locked WELD tokens will be among the first to benefit from the launch of kDEX, being able to begin trading the future value of the locked tokens.



Kaizen Finance is building the first-ever Token Lifecycle Management platform for both projects and investors. For crypto projects Kaizen Finance offers cross-chain tools and services which include token generation, vesting schedule automation, bridges, staking, airdrops and more, all on the no-code basis. For investors, Kaizen creates a unique market of trading the future value of locked tokens prior to them being fully unlocked. In that way Kaizen provides investors with brand new tools to get additional revenue on their funds.



Kaizen Finance

Website: https://kaizen.finance/

Medium: https://kaizenfinance.medium.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/KaizenFinance

Twitter: https://twitter.com/kaizen_finance



Weld Money

Telegram: https://t.me/weldmoney

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MoneyWeld



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12886475



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Kaizen.Finance

Related Links

http://www.kaizen.finance/

