Kaizen Health Ranks on Inc. 5000 List for the Third Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaizen Health is thrilled to announce its continued success on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, marking the company's third consecutive year of recognition. In 2024, Kaizen Health proudly secured the 514th position on the list, reflecting the company's sustained growth and innovation in transportation across the social determinants of health.

This achievement follows Kaizen Health's impressive 2023 ranking at 662 and a remarkable 526th position in 2022. The Inc. 5000 list honors the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, and Kaizen Health's consistent placement underscores its commitment to excellence and its dynamic approach to ensuring that everyone has access to the resources that they need to live a healthy and happy life.

Kaizen Health removes transportation as a barrier to living a healthy life by building diverse transportation networks, which is powered by their proprietary intelligent platform. This increases access to clinical care, grocery stores, pharmacies, workout facilities, employment, school, religious organizations, jobs programs, the justice system and social services for health systems/clinics/FQHCs, Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, Commercial health plans, non-profits, municipalities, and public-school districts serving millions of individuals across the United States

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 for three years in a row is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team," said Mindi S. Knebel, Founder & CEO of Kaizen Health. "Our ranking this year reflects our relentless pursuit of innovation and our unwavering commitment to improving access across the social determinants of health. We are incredibly proud of this accomplishment and excited for the future as we continue to drive positive change in the industry."

Kaizen Health's steady rise in the rankings highlights its effective strategies and strong market presence. The company remains dedicated to leveraging technology and innovative practices to enhance patient outcomes and operational efficiency.

