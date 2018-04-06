Kaizen International Announces Global Rebrand to Ridgeline Partners

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridgeline Partners, formerly Kaizen International, an agile management consulting team dedicated to empowering partners to achieve their strategic objectives through innovation and exponential growth, today announced a global brand refresh. This immediate and comprehensive rebrand includes a new company moniker and logo as well as the launch of a redesigned website (www.ridgelinepartners.com). The brand refresh is representative of the company's shift toward an identity that better reflects the services and ethos it has delivered since its founding in 2015.

"We believe that individuals, teams and organizations are capable of accomplishing much more than they often realize," said Curt Cronin, CEO and Co-Founder of Ridgeline Partners. "Our mission and purpose at Ridgeline is to serve as a trusted partner to our clients as they make the trek across and beyond the ridgeline of progress, growth and innovation."

Ridgeline Partners is passionate about working with principle-based, high-performance teams founded on a culture of continuous improvement and peak performance. The company employs a disciplined approach based upon knowledge and experiences gathered throughout the team's collective years of experience in special operations, professional sports, financial markets, mergers and acquisitions, and business operations. This approach allows Ridgeline Partners to leverage an organization's culture and purpose in ways that catalyze existing or modified structures to execute strategically nested objectives -- ultimately, driving innovation and exponential growth.

"Curt's magic is his ability to observe and translate universal principles that he learned in combat across any industry -- sports, restaurants, venture capital or cybersecurity," said Matt Higgins, CEO and Co-Founder at RSE Ventures and Vice Chairman of the Miami Dolphins. "His commitment and passion is contagious; it pulls everyone he is in contact with to the next level."

Ridgeline Partners has provided leadership and organizational consulting services to companies of varying size spanning the technology, consumer goods, media, insurance, and professional sports industries -- including AIG, AOL, Disney and Hewlett Packard, to name a few.

About Ridgeline Partners

Ridgeline Partners, formerly Kaizen International, provides leadership and management consulting services to companies that span the greater North American region and beyond. Established in 2015 by former U.S. Navy SEAL Curt Cronin and entrepreneur John Joseph, the company provides a range of services, including immersive culture transformation, leadership coaching and multi-day summits that are all custom designed to enable teams to drive sustainable growth through innovation and execution. For additional information, please visit: www.ridgelinepartners.com.

