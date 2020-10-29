Kajabi Launches A Series Of New Products and Features to Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kajabi , an industry-leading all-in-one knowledge commerce platform, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary by reinforcing its commitment to knowledge entrepreneurs through product-centric, development cycles. Users can expect Kajabi to announce and ship new products, features, content and resources every eight weeks — a concerted effort to continue pushing the Kajabi platform's innovation engine and delivering its users even more value at a rapid pace. To help users continue growing their businesses, Kajabi has rolled out Cambria: its first development cycle consisting of new offerings and updates — spotlighted by the launch of Kajabi Access .

An all-new add-on service, Kajabi Access is one of the company's most valuable and robust offerings in its history, and is designed to give users even more access to the Kajabi platform, team, and its community of users. Priced at $99 a month, users who sign up for Kajabi Access will unlock opportunities such as receiving personally-tailored support from Kajabi's Customer Success team and increased quotas across the respective plans they're enrolled in. With ongoing benefits to come, the full initial offering for Access members entails:

Six annual, dedicated 1:1 conversations with members of Kajabi's Customer Success Team to regularly guide them through aspects of the Kajabi platform based on understanding their goals for their business, regardless of which stage they're at in their journey.

Custom Code Editor — Previously only available to Pro plan users, Access users will now have the opportunity to use Kajabi's Custom Code Editor to take even more control of their business by customizing the look of their website and landing pages like never before.

Access to the virtual Kajabi Hero Hub to connect with the Customer Success Team throughout the week, formatted as open office hours to help answer any questions they may have.

Double quota offerings on a users' membership, unlocking the ability to get more out of the platform than they otherwise would.

Early access to Kajabi's latest products, features, and platform improvements.

"Kajabi Access allows members to get serious about their success, and maximize their relationship with Kajabi inside and outside the platform," said Jared Loman, VP of Customer Experience, Kajabi. "On top of the already comprehensive all-in-one Kajabi platform offerings, the new exclusive and premium Kajabi Access add-ons will help to instill members with an even greater sense of confidence through hands-on guidance to help set them up for maximum success in their entrepreneurial journeys."

In addition to the launch of Access, a handful of notable feature updates and new offerings have also been deployed during Kajabi's first six-week development cycle:

Automated List Hygiene — The value of email list management is that it helps a user keep their subscriber list relevant and capture more accurate email analytics, particularly open rates and click rates. Kajabi's Automated List Hygiene feature makes email marketing even more powerful by automatically scrubbing users' email lists. With Kajabi's recent enhancements to the feature, users' contact lists will now also be scrubbed for emails that are misformatted, or had unsubscribed through their email service provider (ESP) — all of which happens on the backend without them needing to lift a finger.

Multiple Payments — While offering payment plans can break down a customer's financial objections and make products more affordable, Kajabi users need peace of mind that they'll actually see those payments roll in. To address this concern, Kajabi now features improved payment plan security. Specifically, if users offer their customers a multiple payment option, they can now set their terms to prevent those customers from removing their payment information before completing all required payments.

New Website Builder — Kajabi's new Website Builder offers endless opportunities for users to stand out from the crowd and build an unforgettable site, without them having to worry about the learning curve normally required to design and build a website or blog. The new builder helps users make changes to their site faster, with an editor they're already familiar with from their experience with existing Kajabi features such as Kajabi Pages. The new design and accessibility features are designed to help boost website traffic, increase revenue and conversion rate, improve engagement with their members, and much more.

All of these innovations coincide with Kajabi's most momentous year, in which it doubled its revenue year-over-year, while remaining profitable. Since its founding in 2010, Kajabi has helped over 41 million users access valuable education content, and its customers have now generated over $1.5 billion in sales — including over $500 million in sales since the onset of COVID-19.

"Since launching Kajabi ten years ago, our team continues to feel tremendous pride in the fact that we're powering the hopes and dreams of countless knowledge entrepreneurs around the world. These individuals are working to expand their opportunities, empower their dreams, and enrich the lives of their families, communities and economies globally," said Kenny Rueter, CEO and Founder, Kajabi. "It's a high honor we have to serve these entrepreneurs and we look forward to many more years of inspiring them to take that leap, and helping to package their knowledge into digital businesses by leaning on the ever-expanding capabilities and innovations of the Kajabi platform, and our community."

