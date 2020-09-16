Kajabi Tackles Imposter Syndrome in Hilarious New Ad Campaign: 'Get Out Of Your Own Way'

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kajabi , an industry-leading all-in-one knowledge commerce platform, announced its first-ever national ad campaign, 'Get Out Of Your Own Way,' to address the unparalleled and prevalent entrepreneurial challenges of imposter syndrome. The 'Get Out Of Your Own Way' campaign attacks imposter syndrome through a collection of 17 unique video assets. Each video is grounded in light-hearted candor between the main character and their 'inner critic' while aiming to destigmatize the self-doubt and inadequacy faced by entrepreneurs when launching or growing their own business. Examples of the ads from the campaign can be seen here .

With many digital entrepreneurs serving as their own worst critic, the 'Get Out Of Your Own Way' campaign sets out to inspire them to start building or scaling their online business. Whether it's choosing a niche, recording their first online course, or hitting 'send' on a marketing email, their run-ins with imposter syndrome can negatively impact their journey to success. By balancing comedy and inspiration, Kajabi's playfully relatable campaign captures the physical manifestation of an entrepreneur's inner critic quite literally 'getting out of their own way.' These inner critics come to life through constant attempts to discourage the entrepreneur, prank them, or sabotage their efforts. In the end, the inner critic is no match for the all-in-one simplicity and accessibility of Kajabi.

"In a world where imposter syndrome is such a heavy subject and natural barrier to success for many entrepreneurs, it's refreshing to open up the dialogue in a humorous tone to help ease and overcome the associated anxieties many face when starting an online business," said Orlando Baeza, Chief Marketing Officer, Kajabi. "This campaign challenges budding and established entrepreneurs alike to pay no mind to their inner critic, and instead realize they already possess all the tools they need to operate a successful online business. With the addition of Kajabi, of course."

Developed with creative agency Observatory , the 'Get Out Of Your Own Way' campaign will be distributed nationally across traditional broadcast, OTT, and an array of additional digital platforms.

"The Kajabi community is a tight-knit group who are incredibly supportive of one another and the topic of imposter syndrome is a regular discussion amongst the group," noted Linda Knight, Chief Creative Officer, Observatory. "Creatively, we wanted to demonstrate that Kajabi is accessible and relatable, and encourage entrepreneurs that they can do this and Kajabi can help."

Deeply rooted in the knowledge commerce sector, Kajabi caters directly to those looking to turn what they know into what they do. The 'Get Out Of Your Own Way' campaign launches as online learning becomes increasingly more commonplace, propelling the knowledge commerce industry towards exponential growth. Whether they are looking to earn more income on the side or eager to go all in, today's knowledge entrepreneurs are tapping into a global market with unlimited potential. The campaign also aligns with Kajabi's most momentous year, in which they've doubled their revenue year-over-year, while remaining profitable. Since its founding in 2010, Kajabi has helped over 41 million users access valuable education content, and its customers have now generated over $1.5 billion in sales — including over $400 million in sales since the onset of COVID-19.

To learn more about Kajabi, please visit www.kajabi.com .

About Kajabi

Founded in Irvine, California, in 2010, Kajabi is an all-in-one platform for knowledge entrepreneurs to build, market, and sell educational content. With Kajabi's growing array of strong web design tools, users have a single ecosystem in which they can publish, market, and sell webinars, articles, online courses, and other digital products. Tens of thousands of entrepreneurs rely on Kajabi to build and manage their online businesses, and the company has helped these stakeholders generate over $1.5 billion in sales from 41 million customers to date. Learn more at www.kajabi.com and follow @Kajabi on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

About Observatory

Observatory is a 4x Emmy, 4x Cannes Lions Grand Prix, and Sundance-winning agency for the content era, building brands and driving business results through campaigns that attract and engage audiences rather than interrupt and annoy them. Recently named to Fast Company's 2020 World's Most Innovative Companies list, Observatory is a global full-service creative ad agency with deep roots in entertainment. Starting as CAA Marketing in 2006, the agency became independent in late 2017 with joint backing by The Stagwell Group and Creative Artists Agency (CAA). Observatory does not publish its client list. A range of work is available at www.observatoryagency.com .

SOURCE Kajabi

