Kajabi teams up with Sophia Amoruso to transform ambitious creators into thriving digital entrepreneurs

Amoruso is going all in on Kajabi as her popular online community moves over to the creator commerce platform.

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kajabi , the leading creator commerce platform, today unveiled its partnership with the New York Times bestselling author of #Girlboss Sophia Amoruso , which includes migrating her digital entrepreneurship program, Business Class , to the Kajabi platform. The membership program consists of a digital course, 80 hours of interview content, live workshops, and a thriving community of more than 3,000 members worldwide who have collectively earned more than $5 million, profitably.

Sophia Amoruso

In Sophia's Business Class course, which launched on Kajabi in 2020, she teaches members how to plot, plan, and build a successful business from scratch, leaning on her experience building many companies over her career, with her first company, Nasty Gal, reaching over $100 million in revenue. With the recent launch of Kajabi Communities and a shared mission of empowering go-getting creators, Sophia knew this was the perfect opportunity to partner with Kajabi and move her entire business over to the all-in-one creator platform. Sophia will transition Business Class into a full-fledged membership program and bring her online community, the Lounge, to Kajabi from a pre-existing community platform.

With the migration to Kajabi, Business Class members—including founders, freelancers, solopreneurs, creators, and side hustlers—will now have access to the following:

Exclusive live content , including fully integrated live video experiences with Sophia and other notable experts, including the founder of ClassPass Payal Kadakia Pujji, CEO and founder of FUBU Daymond John, and CEO and co-founder of Away Jen Rubio.

, including fully integrated live video experiences with Sophia and other notable experts, including the founder of ClassPass Payal Kadakia Pujji, CEO and founder of FUBU Daymond John, and CEO and co-founder of Away Jen Rubio. Year-round access : Previously, members were only able to join twice a year in a cohort-based program. Today, the fully integrated digital course and community are available year-round as a membership, opening up access to more people than ever before.

: Previously, members were only able to join twice a year in a cohort-based program. Today, the fully integrated digital course and community are available year-round as a membership, opening up access to more people than ever before. Monthly Q&A with Sophia: Members will also have the opportunity to gain invaluable insights directly from the entrepreneurial mastermind in live monthly AMA-style calls.

"What Kajabi is doing for creators is exactly what eBay did for me in the early days of Nasty Gal. I'm excited to join forces with Kajabi in a shared commitment to further democratize business-building for the next generation of entrepreneurs," said Sophia Amoruso, founder of Business Class. "This partnership means we can reach more people than ever before, offering them the tools, insights, and support they need to turn their knowledge and passions into income. Kajabi's innovative and flexible platform, paired with my 15 years of experience as an entrepreneur, is rapidly creating a community of ambitious business owners with a platform and arsenal of information to support them in achieving their dreams.

The collaboration will extend beyond the digital realm into real-world experiences. Sophia and Kajabi will host an exclusive gathering for key players within the creator economy representing a shared interest in fostering connections and experiences both online and in person.

"Empowering creators to share their knowledge, experience, and expertise with the world lies at the heart of Kajabi's purpose—to transform ambitious creators into successful entrepreneurs," said Ahad Khan, CEO of Kajabi. "Our partnership with Sophia represents a significant milestone in this journey as we come together to provide founders with the resources they need to succeed. We're excited to work with partners like Sophia, who have lived the highs and lows of building businesses and exemplify the tenacity it requires to create something extraordinary."

In 2023, Kajabi announced it had surpassed $6 billion in creator revenue just a few months after reaching the $5 billion mark. Additionally, the creator commerce platform launched several disruptive innovations, including Creator Studio , a generative AI tool that has reduced time spent on content creation by 90 percent; its own payment processing solution, Kajabi Payments ; and the branded mobile app , which allows creators to build their own mobile app experiences without technical complications or a high price tag. So far in 2024, Kajabi has unveiled its partnership with renowned YouTube creators Colin and Samir to launch their first course, Creator Startup . Additionally, Kajabi recently released its comprehensive annual ' State of Creators ' report revealing key trends in the creator economy including the rise of creator ownership, the diversification of income streams, and creator forecasts for 2024.

For more information about Sophia and Business Class, visit the Kajabi blog.

About Kajabi

Founded in Irvine, California, in 2010, Kajabi is the leading creator commerce platform helping creators turn their knowledge, experience, and expertise into sustainable online businesses. With Kajabi's integrated platform, creators have a single ecosystem to build and market their digital products, including online courses, communities, live coaching, and more. Tens of thousands of creators and entrepreneurs rely on Kajabi as the backbone of their business and have collectively earned over $6 billion from more than 85 million customers.

Follow @Kajabi on TikTok , Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

SOURCE Kajabi, LLC