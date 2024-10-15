Kajabi's Next Era: Bold Brand Identity, Breakthrough Products, and a Mission to Build Creator Commerce

The creator commerce platform is challenging social platform dominance with a new category designed to fuel creator ownership

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kajabi , the leading creator commerce platform, today announces a new brand identity, an expanded suite of digital products, and its latest campaign — The Reality of the Creator Economy — all designed to inspire creators to reclaim their economic power and build businesses on their own terms.

Views don’t pay the bills. While platforms cash in on your viral content, creators are left chasing algorithms for crumbs. With Kajabi, you build your business and monetize directly from your audience. Introducing Kajabi's new brand identity.

Kajabi's milestone comes at a critical time in the trajectory of the creator economy. Despite signs of a rebounding market1, nearly half of creators continue to make incomes under the poverty line2 and feel the adverse effects of content creation fatigue. Individuals became content creators, believing they could build a business with limitless earning potential while enjoying the freedom to chart their own entrepreneurial course. Instead, many creators have unknowingly built their businesses on the backs of social media giants, leaving them with little control over their time and livelihoods. Instead of true independence, they face constant burnout and social platform constraints that hinder income sustainability—changing algorithms, negligible platform payouts, potential deplatforming, and unpredictable brand deals.

"The 'creator economy' is an economy built by creators, but not for creators. Social platforms and advertisers are the main beneficiaries of the creativity, time, and cachet of these digital entrepreneurs," said Ahad Khan, CEO of Kajabi. "At Kajabi, our mission is to empower ambitious creators to become successful entrepreneurs. But in order to make good on this promise, we need to level the economic playing field in favor of creators. This is why we're investing in a new way forward — creator commerce. This new category is where creators are treated like the entrepreneurs they are, who can grow audiences, build products, diversify revenue streams, and create successful businesses that are in their full control. True ownership ensures the people who create the value reap the rewards, which the current creator economy fails to do."

Kajabi reimagined its brand design to represent the unique and winding journey of creators on their way to achieving their dreams. The company's refreshed identity includes a new logo, vibrant colors, dynamic fonts, and a strong brand voice complemented by motion elements that embody the relentless drive and ongoing momentum of an entrepreneur's vision, resilience, and pursuit of success.

"Creators have always been at the heart of everything we do at Kajabi," said Chiyong Jones, VP of Brand at Kajabi. "But up until now, our brand didn't reflect the true essence of our creators and why Kajabi exists. Today, our creators' stories are at the forefront of our reimagined brand. How Kajabi shows up in the world now embodies the unique journeys of our creators while highlighting their passions, ideas, and the possibilities they unlock on their path to entrepreneurial success."

As part of The Reality of the Creator Economy campaign, Kajabi creators, including Matt Steffanina, Drew Binsky, Jenna Kutcher, Natalie Ellis, and many others, will be featured on billboards in New York City and L.A., showcasing headlines that reinforce the importance of building a business off social platforms. Some of these headlines include "You can make money for them. Or you can make money for you." and "Don't work for an algorithm. Work for you."

Valued at over $2 billion and having powered over $8 billion in creator revenue to date, Kajabi has transformed from an online learning upstart to the de facto creator commerce platform offering a wide selection of digital products, including communities, courses, memberships, and coaching. In addition to introducing its new brand, Kajabi is launching several new digital products that make it easier for new creators to start earning money and support established creators in diversifying, innovating, and expanding their income streams:

Newsletters is a digital product built to help new creators grow their audience, and established creators open up an additional revenue stream through subscriber-only content. Powered by a user-friendly editor, newsletters will also optimize the content creation process with the help of Kajabi's AI tools.

is a digital product built to help new creators grow their audience, and established creators open up an additional revenue stream through subscriber-only content. Powered by a user-friendly editor, newsletters will also optimize the content creation process with the help of Kajabi's AI tools. Downloads is a fast, simple, and easy option for creators who are just getting started and want to reach their first dollar faster. Kajabi Downloads offers the secure purchase of protected downloadable files like PDFs, .zip, and more.

is a fast, simple, and easy option for creators who are just getting started and want to reach their first dollar faster. Kajabi Downloads offers the secure purchase of protected downloadable files like PDFs, .zip, and more. Invoicing is a new capability within Kajabi Payments that allows customers to create, send, and manage invoices directly from Kajabi, giving them more payment flexibility. Kajabi Payments, which was introduced a year ago, has now processed over $400 million and has proven to increase creators' sales by an average of 10 percent.

"Kajabi Newsletters is a game-changer for my business," said Catherine Dove, Founder of Scalable Group Coaching System. "Instead of constantly creating new lead magnets, it simplifies my content strategy by allowing me to drive traffic to my opt-in newsletter and publish directly to my website. I'm excited to see Kajabi Newsletters help me grow my email list, attract new coaching clients, and boost my SEO."

In the past six months, Kajabi has launched several disruptive products, including Creator Studio , a generative AI tool powered by Adobe Express that has reduced the time spent on content creation by 90 percent; Creator.io , an AI chatbot for creator businesses; and the branded mobile app , which allows creators to build their own mobile app experiences without technical complications or a high price tag. Additionally, Kajabi introduced its partnership with renowned YouTube creators Colin and Samir to launch their first course, Creator Startup .

About Kajabi

Founded in 2010 and located in Newport Beach, California, Kajabi is the leading creator commerce platform, helping creators turn their knowledge, experience, and expertise into sustainable online businesses. With Kajabi's integrated platform, creators have a single ecosystem to build and market their digital products, including communities, online courses, newsletters, live coaching, and more. Tens of thousands of creators and entrepreneurs rely on Kajabi as the backbone of their business and have collectively earned over $8 billion from over 85 million customers.

