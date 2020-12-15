Kajal Styles Debuts New Website for Color and Personal Styling Services to Help Individuals Elevate their Confidence

"The intention behind each of my services is to help people feel good about themselves, whether they need guidance on their ideal color palette, a wardrobe refresh to feel more confident, assistance in staging their home for maximum sales potential, or direction on a backdrop to impress clients on Zoom," said Kajal. "There is no judgement in my process – just the desire to make people love themselves and their surroundings."

Kajal's color analysis service analyzes skin tone, eye color and hair color to determine an individual's ideal color palette for drawing out their natural beauty. Her in-depth process takes a close look at various colored drapes positioned close to the face to determine which ones best complement skin tone to present a healthy, fresh-faced appearance. Clients walk away with an understanding of their seasonal color palette – Winter, Spring, Summer or Autumn – plus a personalized swatch book for selecting clothing that supports their new colors. Likewise, her personal styling consultations aim to help individuals put their best foot forward by helping them develop a style that best reflects their body shape, personality and lifestyle. Consulting on everything from clothing and accessories to shoes and hairstyles, Kajal also offers a closet cleanse to help clients rid their wardrobes of previous style choices and embrace their new look.

In the home, Kajal creates a warm and inviting ambiance, whether preparing to list it for sale or settling into a forever home. She puts her years of design and styling expertise to work staging homes for maximum profit with thoughtfully-selected furnishings and décor, allowing sellers to quickly move onto their next stage of life. For remote at-home workers, Kajal also offers set styling to help impress clients as meetings are conducted virtually for the foreseeable future. She adds an element of sophistication to any backdrop, including suggestions for color, artwork, furnishings and lighting, to enhance the professionalism of every virtual client discussion.

Kajal's new website at https://www.kajalstyles.com further details her background and expert services, and offers testimonials from past clients whose lives have been forever changed as a result of Kajal's insight. All of her services can be conducted in-person or virtually with the same level of attention and effectiveness. Kajal can be reached at [email protected] or 818-568-8842 to answer questions about her services or to schedule consultations.

