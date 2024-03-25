Kajeet and Cisco Initiate a Strategic Partnership to enable the Delivery of Industry-Leading Managed Wireless Solutions

MCLEAN, Va., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kajeet®, the industry leader for managed IoT connectivity services in education, government, healthcare, transportation, and enterprise markets, and Cisco, the global networking giant, have initiated discussions targeting a strategic partnership that aims to reshape and enable the delivery of managed wireless solutions. This collaboration will bring together Kajeet's award-winning Sentinel® platform with Cisco's cellular enabled gateways and Cisco's Mobility Services Platform, marrying world-class solutions and unlocking connectivity possibilities for organizations across diverse industries.

"This partnership transcends individual products and use cases," emphasized Ben Weintraub, CEO of Kajeet. "It signifies a shared vision for the future of IoT managed services, where cutting-edge hardware and connectivity seamlessly converge to deliver security, scalability, and performance."

This strategic partnership will mark a pivotal moment in the managed wireless landscape. Post this

Under this strategic partnership, Cisco and Kajeet plan to bring to market innovative end-to-end services. This collaboration will focus on joint solutions utilizing Kajeet's Sentinel platform and the full range of Cisco's Mobility Services Platform (including IoT Control Center services). Additionally, Sentinel has integrations with Cisco's Meraki platform with the ability to deliver Meraki's single pane of glass experience for both Wi-Fi and cellular devices.

Masum Mir, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cisco Networking, echoed the sentiment: "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to maximize the value of the full range of Cisco's Mobility Services Platform and Networking portfolio of products to our enterprise IoT customers, making it easier for enterprises to adopt Mobile IoT and business solutions. By integrating Kajeet's Sentinel platform, we empower organizations with a future-proof managed wireless experience, unlocking potential across industries and help connect the unconnected."

While the initial focus lies on solutions that are using Cisco's Meraki platform and Kajeet's managed wireless platform, Sentinel, the partnership paves the way for potential groundbreaking advancements in:

Cellular connectivity solutions aimed to enable seamless backup and failover, even in remote locations.

seamless backup and failover, even in remote locations. Smart infrastructure advancements: Powering reliable internet access for EV charging stations and connected transportation.

Powering reliable internet access for EV charging stations and connected transportation. Enhanced educational opportunities: Equipping school buses with secure onboard Wi-Fi, fostering student engagement and safety.

This strategic partnership will mark a pivotal moment in the managed wireless landscape. By aligning their strengths, Kajeet and Cisco empower organizations to navigate the ever-evolving connectivity landscape with confidence, driving innovation and unlocking possibilities across industries.

About Kajeet

Kajeet is the leader in secure and managed wireless connectivity solutions for education, government, healthcare, and enterprise markets. Kajeet's Sentinel platform offers a comprehensive suite of services, including device management, network security, and real-time usage reporting.

Media Contact: Linda Jennings, Director of Corporate Communications

Phone: 248-521-3606

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Kajeet