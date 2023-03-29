Kajeet and Keystone Metro Fiber Partner to Deliver Private Wireless Solutions in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley

MCLEAN, Va., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kajeet®, a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions for businesses, schools and municipalities, announced a strategic partnership with Keystone Metro Fiber, a subsidiary of Ironton Telephone Company, to offer private and public 5G and LTE network solutions in the Lehigh Valley. Keystone Metro Fiber will use Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum and Kajeet's Private 5G and LTE technology platforms to bring significant benefits to the local economy by fostering technological innovation as well as creating new jobs.

Derrick Frost, senior vice president of operations and private networks at Kajeet, said, "We are ready to collaborate with Keystone Metro Fiber and leverage their expertise in network design and management to provide businesses, schools and municipalities in the area with the connectivity they need to succeed in the digital age. Together, we will expand our reach and deliver innovative solutions that will transform enterprise networks."

Kajeet has built a strong partner ecosystem, including partnerships with leading equipment vendors, service providers, and technology partners. This allows organizations to easily integrate the Kajeet Private 5G Platform into their existing IT infrastructure and access a wide range of additional services and solutions to support their private network needs.

"We're excited about our partnership with Kajeet which will help power and transform our enterprise networks by using the CBRS band to build low latency, reliable, and secure connectivity and also provide high speed coverage in underserved residential communities," said Richard Kolsby, chief technology officer at Keystone Metro Fiber. "Kajeet's Private 5G Platform will enable us to become one of the leading service providers in the Lehigh Valley as we plan, construct and operate our carrier-grade private LTE and 5G networks for enterprises and public organizations of all sizes."

For more information on Kajeet and its Private 5G Platform, please visit Kajeet private wireless.

About Kajeet: Kajeet is a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions, enabling organizations to connect securely and scale without limits. Kajeet's mission is to bridge the digital divide, connecting people to the resources they need to achieve success in school, work, and life. With a deep commitment to innovation, Kajeet delivers unparalleled security, reliability, and flexibility to businesses and schools across the United States. Kajeet holds 43 U.S. patents in the field of wireless technologies. To learn more, visit kajeet.com , follow us on Twitter at @Kajeet , and find us on LinkedIn for more company updates.

About Keystone Metro Fiber: Keystone Metro Fiber (KM) was created by Ironton Telephone Company, a 113-year-old ILEC, to design, construct and operate fiber optic and wireless networks and provide high-speed broadband service outside of its certificated territory. KM is using its three FCC licensed CBRS Priority Access Licenses (PAL's) to provide highly secure private networks for public and private enterprises throughout the Lehigh Valley. For more information, visit keystonemetrofiber.

