Kajeet Announces Promotion of Zack Kowalski to Chief Revenue Officer

Kajeet

26 Jul, 2023, 09:24 ET

New role created to accelerate growth with continued focus on customer success

MCLEAN, Va., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kajeet®, a leading wireless connectivity and device management provider for education, government, and commercial markets, today announced the promotion of Zack Kowalski to the position of chief revenue officer (CRO). With an exceptional track record of success and extensive industry experience, Kowalski will oversee all revenue-related functions at Kajeet, including sales and business development. This newly created position will lead the company's growth and further solidify Kajeet's position as an IoT market leader.

Kowalski has been an integral part of Kajeet since joining the company in 2012, and most recently served as the senior vice president and general manager of Enterprise. In this role, he successfully led the enterprise division, overseeing critical areas such as sales, product strategy, carrier relationships, and sales engineering. His leadership and strategic insights have played a pivotal role in supporting customers and achieving record growth in Kajeet's enterprise segment.

CEO Ben Weintraub expressed his enthusiasm about Kowalski's new role, stating, "Zack has a long, successful history with Kajeet and I am pleased to promote him to the position of chief revenue officer. His exceptional leadership and deep understanding of our customers' needs have been instrumental in our success. His promotion reflects my confidence in his abilities and the significant contributions he will make to our growth and future endeavors. I look forward to seeing Zack continue to excel in this new position and drive our business to new heights."

Kowalski also previously held the position of vice president of customer operations at Kajeet, where he collaborated closely with customers, internal teams, and global carrier partners to ensure the highest level of customer satisfaction.

"I am honored to take on this new role of CRO at Kajeet," said Kowalski. "For more than a decade, I have been proud to collaborate with our team to bring solutions to our customers across multiple market segments. I look forward to pushing the boundaries of innovation even further with our best-in-class IoT solutions."

About Kajeet

Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable, and controlled internet connectivity to nearly 3,000 businesses, schools and districts, state, and local governments. Kajeet's private network solutions simplify private wireless to allow customers to design, install and manage their own private wireless networks. Kajeet's award-winning management platform, Sentinel®, includes visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security, and multi-network flexibility. Since 2003, Kajeet has helped thousands of organizations connect over a million devices around the world. To learn more, visit kajeet.com

Media Contact: Linda Jennings, Director of Corporate Communications

Phone: 248-521-3606     Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Kajeet

