Kajeet Applauds FCC Ruling on E-Rate Funding for School Bus WiFi

Kajeet

19 Oct, 2023, 16:22 ET

New eligibility will extend the classroom for students across the country

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kajeet®, a leading wireless connectivity and device management provider for education, government, and commercial markets, today applauded FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel's proposed ruling to allow E-Rate funding to be used to provide WiFi on school buses. This ruling is a major victory for digital equity and will have a significant impact on students across the country, especially those in rural and underserved communities. 

"Kajeet has been a pioneer in school bus WiFi since 2015, and we are thrilled to see the FCC recognize the importance of connecting students to the internet on their commutes," said Ben Weintraub, CEO of Kajeet. "This ruling will help to bridge the digital divide and ensure that all students have access to the resources they need to succeed in school and in life." 

Kajeet SmartBus® is powered by Sentinel®, Kajeet's award-winning management platform that provides schools with a comprehensive solution for school bus WiFi, including reliable internet access, CIPA-compliant filtering, and advanced safety features. Administrators are able to see usage dashboards to see trends and see the websites that have been blocked by the filtering which ultimately keeps student focused on educational tasks.

Kajeet's school bus WiFi solutions have been proven to improve student outcomes. A recent study by the National Education Policy Center found that students on buses with WiFi were more likely to complete their homework, study for exams, and do research outside of the classroom. The study also found that students on buses with WiFi were more likely to say that they enjoyed going to school and that they felt connected to their classmates and teachers. 

"We are committed to partnering with school districts and transportation departments nationwide to make school bus WiFi a reality for all students," said Zack Kowalski, chief revenue officer at Kajeet. "We believe that WiFi on school buses is essential for student success, and we are proud to be a part of the solution." 

To learn more about updating your school buses with E-Rate-eligible Kajeet SmartBus, visit kajeet.com/school-bus-wifi.

About Kajeet

Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable, and controlled internet connectivity to nearly 3,000 businesses, schools and districts, state, and local governments. Kajeet's private network solutions simplify private wireless to allow customers to design, install and manage their own private wireless networks. Kajeet's award-winning management platform, Sentinel®, includes visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security, and multi-network flexibility. Since 2003, Kajeet has helped thousands of organizations connect over a million devices around the world. To learn more, visit kajeet.com.

Media Contact: Linda Jennings, Director of Corporate Communications

Phone: 248-521-3606

Email: [email protected]

