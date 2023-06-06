KAJEET PARTNERS WITH APACHE TRIBE of OKLAHOMA to DELIVER BROADBAND CONNECTIVITY

News provided by

Kajeet

06 Jun, 2023, 10:03 ET

Two-year project will connect tribal households to critical services and resources

MCLEAN, Va., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kajeet®, a leading wireless connectivity and device management provider for education, government, and enterprise markets, is proud to announce a transformative partnership to build a hybrid fiber and wireless network for the Apache Tribe of Oklahoma. This deal aims to bridge the digital divide and empower the tribe through delivering reliable internet access to hundreds of residents while laying the foundation for a future-proof and scalable network infrastructure, enabling residents to connect, communicate, and thrive in the digital age.

Continue Reading

Kajeet's extensive experience in wireless connectivity, along with its commitment to bridging the digital divide, aligns with the goals of the Apache Tribe of Oklahoma. According to Durell Cooper, tribal chair for the Apache Tribe of Oklahoma, "Expanding our residents' access to educational resources, telehealth services, e-commerce opportunities, and remote work capabilities will help foster innovation and economic development within our community. The Kajeet team shares our belief that connectivity provides opportunities for our members to thrive."

The multi-phased project is expected to last two years and is funded by a grant awarded to the Apache Tribe of Oklahoma through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration's (NTIA) Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program (TBCP), a $3 billion grant program for tribal governments to bring high-speed internet to tribal lands. It supports telehealth, distance learning, affordability, and digital inclusion initiatives.

"We are honored to partner with the Apache Tribe of Oklahoma to deliver broadband connectivity to their tribal lands," said Derrick Frost, senior vice president of Private Networks at Kajeet. "Access to reliable internet services is vital in today's interconnected world, and we are committed to promoting digital equity. This collaboration will empower their community, providing them with the tools and opportunities necessary for continued success."

Kajeet Private Wireless solutions include complete turnkey services for customers. Projects include grant application assistance, environmental studies, design and RF planning, installation, and management-as-a-service once the system is operational. Kajeet takes special care to include Native nations throughout the process to create workforce opportunities while developing skill sets in advanced technology for members.

For more information about Kajeet's private network initiatives and solutions, please visit: Kajeet Private Wireless

About Kajeet:

Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software, and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable, and controlled internet connectivity to businesses, schools, districts, state and local governments, and IoT solution providers. With a proven track record since 2003, Kajeet has connected over a million devices worldwide, offering private network solutions and an IoT management platform, Sentinel, that provides real-time data usage visibility, policy control management, custom content filters for added security, and multi-network flexibility.

Media Contact: Linda Jennings, Director of Corporate Communications

Phone: 248-521-3606

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Kajeet

Also from this source

Kajeet Expands K-12 eduroam Access with New Integration

Kajeet Appoints Esteban Ibarra as Vice President of Channel Sales

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.