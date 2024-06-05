Kajeet Partners with Sourcewell to Offer Private Wireless and Neutral Host Network Solutions

Alliance brings streamlined procurement and enhanced connectivity for agencies

MCLEAN, Va., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kajeet®, a leading provider of secure and reliable private wireless solutions, today announced its partnership with Sourcewell, a trusted cooperative purchasing organization. This collaboration allows Kajeet to offer its innovative Private Wireless and Neutral Host Network Solutions through the Sourcewell purchasing platform, streamlining procurement for state agencies.

Kajeet's Private Wireless Solutions are designed to deliver high-performance, secure, and scalable wireless connectivity tailored to meet the specific needs of state agencies, educational institutions, and other public sector organizations. These solutions provide a robust network infrastructure that ensures seamless connectivity, enhanced security, and improved operational efficiency.

"We are excited to partner with Sourcewell to offer our Private Wireless and Neutral Host Network Solutions," said Jamaal Smith, vice president of private wireless sales at Kajeet. "This partnership provides state agencies a fast and efficient path to market, allowing them to quickly deploy and benefit from secure and reliable wireless connectivity. With Sourcewell, we can streamline the procurement process and support the critical connectivity needs of our public sector customers."

David Duhn, director of cooperative contracts at Sourcewell, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying: "We are thrilled to support Kajeet in this category. By adding Kajeet's Private Wireless and Neutral Host Network Solutions to our portfolio, we are enhancing our ability to provide agencies with the best technology solutions available. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to offer our members access to high-quality products and services that drive efficiency and innovation."

Kajeet's Private Wireless and Neutral Host Network Solutions offer numerous benefits, including:

Enhanced Security: Private networks provide dedicated, secure connectivity, reducing the risk of cyber threats and ensuring data integrity.





Scalability: These solutions can be easily scaled to meet the evolving needs of organizations, supporting a growing number of devices and users.





Cost Efficiency: By utilizing a private network, organizations can achieve significant cost savings compared to traditional public network solutions.





Improved Performance: Dedicated wireless networks ensure high-performance connectivity with minimal latency and interference.





Dedicated wireless networks ensure high-performance connectivity with minimal latency and interference. Flexibility: Kajeet's solutions can be customized to meet the unique requirements of each organization, providing tailored connectivity solutions that address specific challenges and goals.

Through this partnership, Kajeet and Sourcewell are committed to empowering state agencies and public sector organizations with the technology needed to thrive in today's connected world.

To learn more about Kajeet's Private Wireless and award-winning Neutral Host Network Solutions visit kajeet/private-wireless-networks.

About Kajeet

Kajeet offers optimized IoT connectivity, software, and hardware solutions that provide secure, dependable, and controlled internet connectivity to nearly 3,000 businesses, schools, districts, state, and local governments. Kajeet simplifies private wireless networks, allowing customers to design, install, and manage their networks seamlessly. Kajeet's award-winning management platform, Sentinel®, offers real-time data usage visibility, policy control management, custom content filters for added security, and versatile multi-network options. Since 2003, Kajeet has connected over a million devices worldwide for thousands of organizations. For more information, please visit kajeet.com.

Media Contacts:

Kajeet: Linda Jennings, Director of Corporate Communications

248-521-3606 cell; [email protected]

