Kajeet Partners with Texas A&M University Technology Services to Deploy Private LTE Network to Enhance Campus Connectivity and Streamline Transportation Payments

MCLEAN, Va., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kajeet®, a leading provider of managed connectivity solutions, partnered with Texas A&M University Technology Services (TAMU TS) to showcase the power of private LTE network solutions in a research-focused higher education campus setting. This collaboration led to the successful deployment of an Educational Broadband Service (EBS) 2.5GHz private cellular network that helped improve the efficiency of TAMU TS's parking operations.

In a groundbreaking initiative, Kajeet worked closely with TAMU TS to use the university's band 41 license. The project involved the deployment of Radio Access Network equipment, setting up a proof-of-concept pilot network that demonstrates the robust capabilities of private cellular networks in an academic environment. This strategic deployment addressed specific connectivity challenges faced by the university, particularly within the transportation services department.

Historically, TAMU TS deployed then removed temporary Wi-Fi hotspots for automated parking management, which requires significant labor hours. In response, Kajeet and TAMU TS implemented a solution that leveraged handheld scanners to process automated payments seamlessly over a private cellular radio using TAMU TS's EBS spectrum. This innovative approach not only stabilized the payment system but also significantly enhanced operational efficiency, particularly during times of commercial cellular network congestion.

The successful partnership between Kajeet and Texas A&M University Technology Services highlights the transformative potential of specialized wireless solutions in supporting and advancing the mission of educational institutions.

Ben Weintraub, CEO of Kajeet, remarked on the partnership, "Our collaboration with Texas A&M University Technology Services team exemplifies the impact that advanced connectivity solutions can have on large-scale operations. The success at the George Strait concert was a significant validation of our technology's capability to handle high-stakes, high-volume events with ease."

