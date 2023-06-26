Kajeet Showcases 5G Portfolio of EdTech Products at International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE)

MCLEAN, Va., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kajeet®, the leading wireless connectivity and device management provider for education, government, and commercial markets, today unveiled its growing 5G EdTech portfolio at the prestigious ISTELive 23 Conference in Philadelphia. This collection of education connectivity solutions harnesses 5G technology to empower teachers and students with faster connectivity, enabling them to embrace the full potential of today's digital learning.

ISTE, considered one of the largest events in the United States for educators to learn about technology in education, offers the ideal opportunity to demonstrate to the EdTech community how Kajeet remains at the forefront of providing reliable and secure internet connectivity solutions to bridge the digital divide.

"Kajeet is proud to introduce our 5G Portfolio at ISTE. These innovative products represent a significant milestone in educational connectivity," said Michael Flood, senior vice president of public sector at Kajeet. "We are committed to ensuring that teachers and students have access to reliable, high-speed internet wherever they learn."

The comprehensive 5G Portfolio from Kajeet is comprised of a range of cutting-edge devices, each tailored to meet the unique needs of educators and learners alike. The latest models being showcased include:

  1. Kajeet 5G SmartSpot: This education-ready WiFi hotspot helps bring digital equity to students and provides easy implementation for schools to prioritize digital education. With faster speeds, students can easily master digital skills as part of their education journey.
  2. Kajeet SmartBus 5G: Kajeet offers a secure and reliable mobile router designed to seamlessly connect students to a portable and reliable WiFi hotspot on wheels that turns travel time into an extension of the classroom.
  3. Kajeet 5G Fixed Wireless: Kajeet Fixed 5G Internet Gateway router ensures a reliable and high-speed connection for homes, remote facilities, community centers, and outdoor locations for primary internet access. Designed to bring lightning-fast internet connectivity to students, this affordable solution can support multiple devices simultaneously.
  4. Evolve III T-3 Pro Touch 5G LTE Notebook: Kajeet has partnered with Evolve III to offer a Windows 11, touchscreen notebook with built-in 5G & LTE capabilities. Kajeet offers coverage from all major US wireless networks and is currently taking pre-orders for Q4 delivery.

All Kajeet 5G education solutions include CIPA-compliant filtering to keep students safe and on-task, as well as Kajeet's award-winning device and data management platform, Sentinel®, which allows administrators to manage devices and data allocations, access controls and gain key insights into program performance.

The Kajeet 5G portfolio of products will be on display at Booth #2856 at ISTELive 23 this week. The Kajeet education team will provide detailed demonstrations and answer any questions for technology decision makers looking to bring the next generation of tools to their students.

For more information about Kajeet and its 5G Portfolio, please visit:  https://get.kajeet.net/5g-device-portfolio-interest

About Kajeet

Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable, and controlled internet connectivity to nearly 3,000 businesses, schools and districts, state, and local governments. Kajeet's private network solutions simplify private wireless to allow customers to design, install and manage their own private wireless networks. Kajeet's award-winning management platform, Sentinel®, includes visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security, and multi-network flexibility. Since 2003, Kajeet has helped thousands of organizations connect over a million devices around the world. To learn more, visit kajeet.com

