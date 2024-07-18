Kajeet Supports FCC's Vote to Expand E-Rate Program to Support Wi-Fi Hotspots for Schools and Libraries

Landmark decision aligns with the need for critical connectivity for millions of students still lacking internet access across the country

MCLEAN, Va., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted in favor of expanding its E-Rate program to include Wi-Fi hotspots for schools and libraries, a historic decision that will help to significantly close the digital divide. This announcement is another key milestone of FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel's Learn Without Limits initiative, which also includes funding for school bus Wi-Fi and a pilot program for cybersecurity.

Kajeet®, a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions for education, supports the FCC with this pivotal step towards ensuring that students and library patrons have the resources they need to succeed in today's connected world. With this expansion, the E-Rate program, one of the largest sources of federal funding for schools and libraries, will continue to play a crucial role in supporting remote learning and digital education tools.

"We believe connectivity should equip today's students on their educational journey," said Ben Weintraub, CEO of Kajeet. "The FCC's decision to expand E-Rate to include Wi-Fi hotspots and services is a monumental step towards providing equitable access to education for all students. Without connectivity, these students are left behind."

This move comes as the education sector increasingly relies on digital tools and remote learning, making internet access a fundamental component of modern education. The E-Rate program, part of the FCC's universal service program established in 1934, has been instrumental in ensuring affordable broadband access for rural and underserved communities.

Already the nation's top provider of school bus Wi-Fi, Kajeet also offers Kajeet SmartSpot™, a secure, fully managed mobile Wi-Fi hotspot specifically designed to support students and library patrons. The out-of-the-box solution comes preactivated, provisioned, and kitted with a case, charger, and quick start guide, ensuring ease of use. The solution also includes critical CIPA-compliant filtering to restrict users from accessing inappropriate content.

Kajeet remains committed to supporting the FCC's efforts and looks forward to continuing to provide innovative connectivity solutions that empower people across the country. This expansion of the E-Rate program marks a significant step towards achieving universal access to education and closing the digital divide.

The FCC's decision to expand E-Rate to include Wi-Fi hotspots is a game-changer for education. The measures taken to prevent fraud and waste are also commendable. As districts prepare for the next E-Rate season, Kajeet offers an easy way to get started with Wi-Fi hotspots. The Kajeet SmartSpot Connectivity Kit comes with unlimited data and is pre-provisioned with CIPA-compliant filtering, robust reporting features and simplified device management. To learn more about Kajeet's E-rate eligible solutions visit: https://www.kajeet.com/erate.

