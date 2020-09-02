Kajeet® to Provide Internet Connectivity to More Than 240 New York State School Districts Ahead of Re-opening

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kajeet today announced that it will deliver SmartSpot devices to more than 240 of New York state's school districts through a new partnership with the state's 12 Regional Information Centers (RICs) and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES). Kajeet is a leading provider of software and hardware solutions that deliver safe and reliable Internet connectivity to students, enterprises and IoT solution providers.

The partnership, which is the result of a recommendation by the New York State Education Department (NYSED), will deliver hotspots for education-focused Internet access to students in participating school districts throughout the state. Kajeet solutions will help to increase equity in education across New York state and make remote learning opportunities possible for students who previously did not have access to schoolwork in a virtual or remote learning environment.

"NYS is taking lessons learned from the shutdown last spring, to ensure access to education and provide a seamless transition for districts to a new school year," said Daniel J.W. Neal, CEO and founder of Kajeet. "Through this program and our long history of serving the education sector, we are helping New York state educators prepare for students' connectivity needs and ensuring the flexibility necessary for any adjustments to in-person instruction throughout the school year."

Kajeet's state partner program allows for optimized pricing with lower costs for participating school districts, while maintaining local program control over logistics and carrier choice. It is anticipated the Kajeet SmartSpot devices will be delivered before school begins.

"Our partnership with Kajeet enables us to immediately deliver a low-cost option for filtered Internet access for thousands of families and educators in New York," said Allen Buyck, Broome-Delaware-Tioga BOCES District Superintendent. "Especially during this unique school year, Kajeet's program will empower us to deliver on our mission of ensuring equitable access to a quality education for all students."

The Kajeet SmartSpot devices will include an unlimited data network through any of the company's five carrier partners. Using Category 9 LTE Internet connectivity, the Kajeet SmartSpot has download speeds of up to 450Mbps and upload speeds of 55Mbps. The hotspot device also handles more frequencies, it filters Internet access and has policy management and multi-carrier aggregate reporting, for measurement and evaluation. The device is CIPA-compliant and provides administrators with more control of SSID settings to improve privacy and security for students.

For more information on Kajeet connectivity solutions for remote access, including Kajeet SmartSpot, Kajeet SmartBus™, Kajeet LTE Chromebooks and its cloud-native Sentinel® mobile management platform, visit https://www.kajeet.net.

