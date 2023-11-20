Kajeet Wins U.S. Broadband Award in Wireless Neutral Host Networks Category

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kajeet®, a leading wireless connectivity and device management provider for education, government, and commercial markets, today announced it has been named a U.S. Broadband Award winner in the Wireless Neutral Host Networks category. The program honors and celebrates the best solutions, programs, use cases, technology, and individuals working to connect everyone across the United States through broadband. The award winners were announced during the U.S. Broadband Summit, held in Washington D.C. last week.

Winners were selected based on effectiveness, technical innovation, financial & community impact, individual efforts in driving broadband investment, and true innovation in addressing the digital divide.

Kajeet was recognized in the Excellence in Wireless Neutral Host Networks category for its groundbreaking Smart Private 5G™ Neutral Host Solution, which utilizes the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum to extend cellular coverage of Mobile Network Operators' service - eliminating dead spots indoors and outdoors. The solution is facilitated by a Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN) gateway, which transforms a single private wireless network into a versatile infrastructure capable of hosting and providing connectivity to numerous carriers. This provides improved cell service across college campuses, office buildings, retail areas, event venues, hospitals and more. The Kajeet Smart Private 5G™ Neutral Host Solution not only showcases technical excellence but also demonstrates a significant impact on bridging the digital divide by providing seamless and accessible broadband connectivity.

Derrick Frost, senior vice president of operations and general manager of private wireless at Kajeet, expressed his excitement, stating, "Receiving the U.S. Broadband Award in the Wireless Neutral Host Networks category is a testament to Kajeet's commitment to driving innovation in the broadband industry."

The judging panel included experts from leading companies in the wider broadband industry, including Tantra Analyst LLC, Mobile Experts, Inc., Impact Broadband, and AvidThink.

Alejandro Piñero, head of content, Fierce Technology Group at Questex said, "Congratulations to the winners of the inaugural U.S. Broadband Awards. We were extremely impressed with the submissions and look forward to watching them be implemented to connect the underserved and unconnected."

To learn more about Kajeet's Private Wireless solutions and Smart Private 5G Neutral Host Solution, visit Kajeet Private Wireless Networks

About Kajeet

Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable, and controlled internet connectivity to nearly 3,000 businesses, schools and districts, state, and local governments. Kajeet's private and neutral host network solutions simplify private wireless to allow customers to design, install and manage their own networks. Kajeet's award-winning management platform, Sentinel®, includes visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security, and multi-network flexibility. Since 2003, Kajeet has helped thousands of organizations connect over a million devices around the world. To learn more, visit kajeet.com

About U.S. Broadband Summit The first-ever U.S. Broadband Summit brings together federal funding leaders and state representatives with the wider broadband industry, including fiber operators, MSOs, WISPs, wireless carriers, and more, to discuss the future of broadband in the United States. As attention focuses on bridging the growing digital divide, the industry must come together to address the challenge.

