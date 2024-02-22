Kakao Brain Debuts 'KARA-CXR', a Web-Based Radiology Report Service Powered by Large-Scale AI

"AI Assistant for Radiologists"

Kakao Brain introduced last month a web-based radiology report Research Use Only (RUO) service powered by its large-scale artificial intelligence (AI), "KARA-CXR."

Kakao Brain plans to expand the interactive functions supporting various imaging medical examinations through the advancement of large-scale multi-modal generation AI technology.

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kakao Brain has unveiled the research use only (RUO) web-based solution powered by "KARA-CXR" (short for "Kakao Brain AI for Radiology Assistant-CXR"), a large-scale AI algorithm that instantly generates preliminary radiology reports for doctor's review when chest X-ray images are uploaded onto the web.

Through this user-friendly and seamless solution, medical researchers can experience various functions such as: receiving two types of AI interpretations of chest X-ray images together (a simple report and a detailed full report); ability to upload multiple DICOM files at once and receiving multiple reports simultaneously; and being able to share the AI interpretations within the research group or medical community. It also features compliant security measures that anonymize and protect any personal information contained in DICOM files.

Kakao Brain started developing 'KARA-CXR' in 2022, collaborating with 11 leading university hospitals and large medical institutions. Partners include: Ewha Womans University Medical Center (Seoul, Mok-dong), Ajou University Hospital, Soonchunhyang Medical Center (Cheonan, Gumi, Seoul), Chungnam National University Hospital, Chungbuk National University Hospital, Keimyung University Dongsan Medical Center, Inha University Hospital, Dongguk University Ilsan Hospital, among others. 'KARA-CXR' has analyzed over 16 million chest X-ray images and readings. KARA-CXR is built on Kakao Brain's healthcare-specialized large-scale generative AI model, and the research team is preparing to publish the results in influential academic journals.

Kakao Brain is preparing to obtain the European Union certification and seek approval from the US FDA and Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. Kakao Brain is committed to the expansion of AI-powered radiology solution to address the inefficiency in the existing interpretation and reporting process, a shortage of radiologists, and to unburden healthcare professionals from the increasing workload. As an RUO tool, KARA-CXR is currently available for research use only and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Kim Il-doo, CEO of Kakao Brain, stated, "As KARA-CXR was developed using high-quality data and the latest technology involving large-scale learning and generative AI, I hope that it will eventually play a great role in enhancing the workflow for the radiologists, not to mention improving the efficiency of chest x-ray image interpretation." He also added, "We are planning to go beyond generating AI interpretations of chest X-rays by expanding the algorithms to include interactive functions that support a variety of medical imaging tests, by utilizing the advanced large-scale multi-modal generative AI technology."

Kakao Brain is a Korea-based global AI technology company. Founded in 2017, Kakao Brain aims to develop AI technology that will change people's lifestyle and embraces the challenge of asking the 'Unthinkable Question' to spark innovation, allowing everyone to live better lives. Kakao Brain has developed numerous innovative AI technologies and services designed to enhance people's quality of life through continuous technological innovation. These include the large-scale language model KoGPT and the image generation model Karlo. Additionally, Kakao Brain contributes to the development of the AI technology community by releasing 'Coyo,' a dataset consisting of approximately 740 million images and text. More information about Kakao Brain can be found on their official website: https://KakaoBrain.com/.

