Kakao's Blockchain Project 'Klaytn' to Lead Mainstream Adoption of Blockchain: Announcing the 3rd Batch of Initial Service Partners

"Technology is meaningful only when it is used by people," said Jason Han, the CEO of Ground X, during the presentation. He pointed out a few obstacles that stand as the challenge in blockchain industry such as the lack of user acquisition channel and poor user interface. He further added, "We are developing the Klaytn platform in a way that any user, developer, or service provider finds intuitive to use, and together with our partners, we will provide user-friendly blockchain services on Klaytn." Jason, heading the development and operation of Ground X, emphasized driving the mass adoption of blockchain-empowered services as to substantiate the value and utility of blockchain technology.

Klaytn is dedicated to the popularization of blockchain. In doing so, Klaytn provides user-friendly UI (User Interface) and intuitive DX (Developer Experience) for developers to create blockchain applications and services. Prioritizing its efforts towards validating blockchain's value and utility, Klaytn has been partnering with large user pool-based service providers with a focus on creating meaningful real use cases.

Klaytn, which has launched the testnet 'Aspen' exclusively to its partners last October, is planning to release the public testnet 'Baobab' that any developer or service provider can use. The mainnet will launch at the end of June.

The upcoming 'Baobab' version reflects the feedback from the exclusive partners that have been using the testnet for the past five months. While maintaining the enhanced speed and high security, Baobab eliminates the traditional inconveniences such as private keys and cryptograph addresses. Also included in Baobab are scalability solutions for blockchain services with large traffic.

Klaytn to continue expanding partnerships for successful blockchain real use cases

Continuing its efforts to scale the reach of blockchain in the market, Klaytn announced the 3rd batch of initial service partners from various industries including social dating, bicycle sharing, ticketing, and healthcare. Klaytn has earlier partnered with 17 service providers, and with 9 more partners joining Klaytn this time, a total of 26 initial service partners are participating in the Klaytn ecosystem.

The 3rd batch includes quite a number of global service providers around the Netherlands, Japan, and Argentina. First, Carry Protocol, operated by the co-founders of South Korea's largest brick-and-mortar rewards platform, 'Spoqa,' the operator of 'Dodo Point' is joining Klaytn. 'Dodo Point' loyal service, which allows users to register by simply entering their mobile phone numbers, has accumulated over 18 million users at over 10,000 offline stores. Carry Protocol seeks to build a blockchain platform to connect offline merchants with customers.

A social dating application service called 'Palette' operated by a Japan-based game company 'Cocone' with over 1 million DAU is also joining Klaytn. Netherlands-based GET Protocol is also participating. GET Protocol offers a blockchain-based smart ticketing solution that eliminates ticket fraud and exorbitant prices.

The Sandbox, from Argentina, is a decentralized community driven platform where creators can make voxel assets to enjoy the gaming experience and monetize their assets on blockchain. Also joining Klaytn is HAWK, a blockchain-based e-scooter sharing technology supported by 'UChain' whose service includes 'U-bicycle,' an urban-bike sharing platform popular around Canada, China, and U.S. with over 30 million users.

Other notable industry partners include 'QueryPie Protocol,' a blockchain-based database management toolkit operated by 'CHEQUER,' which developed an IDE database tool called 'SQLGate'; 'SIXR,' a blockchain project developed by 'Future Stream Networks' of 'Yellow Digital Marketing Global'; 'Festy,' a blockchain-based payments and data intelligence service from Ireland; and, 'HEX,' a platform specialized in the development and operation of personal health record management applications.

Using the deployed Klaytn testnet, the partners work towards further reinforcing the Klaytn's ecosystem by releasing their BApp (Blockchain Application) services at the time of mainnet launch. Until then, Klaytn will continue to expand its partnerships.

"Klaytn is the very first blockchain project with a prospective user base of tens of millions," said Han. He further added, "Together with our partners, Klaytn will take the blockchain industry to the next level by focusing on creating meaningful real use cases."

Any service providers and developers interested in using Klaytn testnet can register on the official Klaytn homepage at www.klaytn.com and apply for a partnership screening.

Klaytn is a public blockchain platform of the leading South Korean mobile platform, Kakao. Dedicated to validating the value and utility of blockchain technology by providing a blockchain service for mass adoption, Klaytn provides an intuitive development environment and friendly user experience. Klaytn seeks to continue advancing the platform to offer blockchain services for millions of users.

