Kakao's Klaytn Welcomes Binance to its Global Blockchain Council

Undertaking the Klaytn platform ownership, the Council members function as key decision-makers for Klaytn's business and technical developments, including the consensus node network operation dedicated to advancing blockchain utility. Additionally, they work towards developing Klaytn-based applications and implementing its technology to their existing services. Binance joins the Klaytn Governance Council along with 24 enterprises such as LG Electronics, Union Bank of the Philippines, Celltrion, and recently joined, AhnLab and Yeahmobi.

"We are excited to welcome the world's leading exchange Binance to our Governance Council," said Jason Han, the CEO of Ground X, who heads the development of the Klaytn platform. He added, "We look forward to further strengthening the Governance Council as we continue to invite leading companies in various industry domains to join, and together with our Council members, we will work towards driving mainstream adoption of blockchain."

"Ground X and its public blockchain project Klaytn share a mutual vision with Binance in fostering and stimulating sustainable growth in the industry and to bring meaningful use cases," said Wei Zhou, Binance CFO. "We are excited to join the Klaytn Governance Council and to work with other key partners like LG Electronics and Kakao, who are the most innovative companies Asia, to foster the growth of the global blockchain ecosystem in this joint and open effort."

Dedicated to building readily usable blockchain-powered services, Klaytn is also partnering with promising blockchain projects with massive global user base. To this date, Klaytn has partnered with a total of 47 service partners, in various industry domains. More than a dozen of its partners have already launched blockchain services, while others are set to open later this year. For more information on becoming Klaytn's partners or Governance Council, visit the official Klaytn webpage at www.klaytn.com .

About Klaytn ( https://www.klaytn.com/ )

Klaytn is a global public blockchain platform developed by Ground X, the blockchain subsidiary of the leading South Korean Internet company, Kakao. Klaytn is a service-centric blockchain platform providing an intuitive development environment and friendly end-user experience. It is built upon solid reliability and significant stability with substantial service development for mass adoption. The platform allows real-world applications of large scale to be produced right away so that our end-users can make full use of services without much expertise in blockchain or cryptocurrency.

About Binance

Binance is a blockchain ecosystem comprised of several arms to serve the greater mission of blockchain advancement and the freedom of money. Binance Exchange is the leading global cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, with users from over 200 countries and regions. The Binance ecosystem is also comprised of Binance Labs (venture capital arm and incubator), Binance DEX (decentralized exchange feature developed on top of its native, community-driven blockchain software system, Binance Chain), Binance Launchpad (token sale platform), Binance Academy (educational portal), Binance Research (market analysis), Binance Charity Foundation (blockchain-powered donation platform and non-profit for aiding in sustainability), Binance X (developer-focused initiative) and Trust Wallet (its official multi-coin wallet and dApps browser). For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

