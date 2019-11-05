Kakapo Systems and Telestax Launch SMS Integration for BroadSoft

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kakapo Systems, a developer of UCaaS and Call Center user applications for the Cisco BroadSoft platform, and Telestax, the worldwide leader in CPaaS enablement for communication service providers, have jointly announced a new SMS solution. This is designed for BroadSoft-based service providers and allows their users to leverage the Telestax Restcomm platform to send and receive SMS messages through the Unity application suite.

Kakapo Systems

Unity allows users to send SMS to any number in their BroadWorks directory, Outlook contacts, Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics or other leading CRM platforms. In addition, ad-hoc SMS dialing is available. Steve Tutt, Marketing Director at Kakapo Systems says, "With this new capability, we are combining SMS and MMS with our existing instant messaging capability, which already integrates with UC-One via XMPP. This consolidates all the users messaging channels within the Unity UI. Furthermore, users can send business communications, such as PDF files, as part of their uncapped SMS bundle, greatly expanding the suitability of text for sales and customer support scenarios."

Amit Bhayani, Vice President of Application Development at Telestax adds, "Through our Restcomm portal, we can SMS enable an existing DID number, providing a one-number solution, merging both the business voice and SMS requirements. Any numbers available in the Restcomm platform are available in the Unity portal for assigning to end-users."

The Unity apps for BroadSoft sit across the Reception console, Desktop UC, Agent, and Supervisor for the BroadSoft ACD solution to address all customer use cases. The Unity-Telestax SMS capability is available across the entire Unity product offering.

Kakapo Systems will build on this functionality in the next release of Unity Contact Center, which will feature SMS media streams, where customers can route incoming SMS to a group of Agents with extensive reporting and CRM lookup, exactly the same way they route ACD calls, emails and web chats.

Tutt concludes, "We are delighted with this joint integration with Telestax. Adding SMS messaging into Unity builds on our concept of centralizing conversation channels and contact silos in one place."

About Kakapo Systems

The Unity applications for BroadSoft include Agent, Supervisor and Dashboard interfaces for the BroadSoft ACD solution and Desktop, Reception and Unity Mobile to supplement the BroadSoft Hosted PBX offering to sit across the spectrum of customer use cases. By providing deep integration to the features of the BroadSoft system in a rich and intuitive interface, Unity adds value to BroadSoft providers' go-to-market offerings and their customer workflows.

For more information, visit www.kakaposystems.com.

About Telestax

Telestax is the leading CPaaS enabler for communications service providers and creator of the award-winning Restcomm API platform. Restcomm Cloud removes the friction in application development and business workflow integration with user-friendly tools like the Visual Designer. The Telestax RESTful API gives experienced developers control to create robust omnichannel applications, alongside technologies such as advanced IVR and intelligent chatbots. Learn more about Telestax, Restcomm Cloud, and CPaaS enablement at www.telestax.com today.

