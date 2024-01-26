Kakkoi Sushi Presents Valentine's Day Packages for One! No Plus-One Required

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day, LA's new Kakkoi Sushi is rewriting the love story! We believe that every heart, whether paired or flying solo, deserves a celebration on Valentine's Day.

Introducing Kakkoi's Valentine's Day Packages for one – a testament that solo celebrations can be just as sweet. Priced at an affordable $39 each, these packages are designed to bring joy to those flying solo on February 14th.

Love Bites Package

Choose between miso soup or seaweed salad. Enjoy five pieces of the gluten-free Nasu Maki Roll, a fusion of Philadelphia cream cheese, mango covered in seared salmon; Citrus Roll; a combination of crab and cucumber covered in tuna and dressed with yuzu koshu sauce and lime juice; selection of 2 pieces of salmon or tuna sashimi and 2 pieces of salmon nigiri. Dessert is a heart-shaped chocolate cake.

Solo Soiree Package

Choose between miso soup or a seaweed salad. 5 pieces each of our Philadelphia Roll, a fusion of nori, rice, creamy Philadelphia cheese, cucumbers, avocado, salmon and topped with salmon caviar, our gluten-free Karaya Roll; salmon, tuna, yellowtail, cucumber, covered in avocado, California Crab Roll; crab, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with black tobiko caviar. The finale is a heart-shaped chocolate cake.

"I believe that everyone deserves a taste of love, whether solo or paired." Said Chef/Owner Ole Tsoy

Available for ordering on Postmates, Door Dash, and Uber Eats, these packages can be delivered straight to your doorstep on Wednesday, February 14, between 11:30 AM and 9 PM.

About Kakkoi Sushi

Kakkoi Sushi, having just debuted last week in the vibrant culinary landscape of Los Angeles, brings an exciting fusion of Russian and European influences to the city's sushi scene. Chef Ole Tsoy, renowned for her successful fusion sushi restaurant in Barcelona, has planted the Kakkoi flag in Los Angeles, tantalizing taste buds with a unique blend of flavors. As we eagerly search for our permanent brick-and-mortar home in LA's Westside, Kakkoi Sushi is currently available exclusively for delivery on Postmates, Door Dash, and Uber Eats from our kitchen in West Hollywood, CA, ensuring our delectable creations reach your doorstep from Tuesday through Sunday, 11:30 AM to 9 PM.

