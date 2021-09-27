KAL Capital Advises Systima Technologies Transaction, Creating Leader in Space and Hypersonics Market

KAL Capital advises Systima Technologies acquisition by Karman Missile & Space Systems. Tweet this

"For KAL Capital, the space and hypersonic markets each remain an important strategic focus for the firm. Our activity in the sectors has accelerated dramatically in the past twelve months as the supply-chains for each are experiencing rapid consolidation," commented Ryan Murphy, Partner at KAL Capital. "We expect owners of businesses with significant exposure to these sectors to continue to explore liquidity events, particularly in hypersonics as many of these programs are transitioning from prototype into Low-Rate Initial Production."

"In terms of capabilities, we were thrilled to be associated with a business that represents such a unique, engineering-based value proposition to their customer-base. With over one hundred degreed engineers, Systima provides an incredible array of design services to a demanding customer-base focused on the extreme cutting-edge of military technology. Additionally, from an integrated-system perspective, Systima offers a unique marriage of energetic and composite design, prototype and manufacturing capabilities. KAL has provided M&A advice to a number of composite focused businesses, so this represents a great continuation and extension of a core practice area," said Trevor Bohn, Partner at KAL Capital.

