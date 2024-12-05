Kal Freight Inc. to Restructure Through Chapter 11 Proceeding

FONTANA, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kal Freight Inc. ("Kal Freight" or the "Company"), an integrated transportation and logistics business which provides exceptional and cost-effective hauling and other logistics solutions to its customers in the trucking industry, today announced that it and certain affiliates have filed voluntary petitions to restructure under chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (the "Bankruptcy Court").

Kal Freight intends to fund the chapter 11 process with debtor-in-possession financing, which will provide the Company with the necessary liquidity to maintain normal operations while it undertakes certain key operational restructuring initiatives and emerge as a stronger enterprise positioned for long-term success. The Company intends to continue paying its employees in full in the ordinary course, as well as paying its vendors and suppliers in full under normal terms for goods and services provided on or after the filing date.

Kal Freight has appointed Bradley D. Sharp of Development Specialists, Inc. to serve as chief restructuring officer during the chapter 11 process.

Throughout this process, Kal Freight aims to continue to serve its customers and trade partners and ensure the safety of its employees and fleet operations. The Company will file customary first day motions that, once approved by the Bankruptcy Court, will allow the Company to smoothly transition its business into chapter 11.

Court filings and other documents related to the court-supervised process are available at https://cases.stretto.com/KalFreight or by calling the Company's claims agent, Stretto at (855) 933-3437 (toll-free) or (714) 788-8331 (international).

Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones is acting as the Company's legal counsel and Development Specialists, Inc. is serving as restructuring advisor.

About Kal Freight Inc.

Established in 2014, Kal Freight Inc. is a highly-dependable trucking company that offers a complete range of transportation and logistics services to diverse industries across the United States. Kal Freight has strategic locations across the United States with extended distribution warehouses and terminals, in Fontana CA, Texas, New Jersey, Indiana, Tennessee, Georgia, Arizona and Arkansas.

The Company's core values are built around integrity, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to delivering the best of services. Since its inception, Kal Freight has been the preferred partner of diverse businesses for its fast, reliable, efficient, and final-mile logistics services.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

(909) 409-2959

