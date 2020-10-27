Kalaguard® SB Sodium Benzoate Registered Under EPA FIFRA

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerald Kalama Chemical has completed registration for Kalaguard® SB sodium benzoate as a new active ingredient under U.S. EPA FIFRA (Fungicide Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act), making it available for use in North America for in-container control of bacteria, yeasts and molds in industrial and household products.

Kalaguard® SB is an effective, broad spectrum preservative for home care products up to pH 7. The EPA registration also covers a range of industrial applications, such as floor and leather care, coatings, adhesives, silicones, surfactants, inks and other non-ionic emulsions systems. Kalaguard SB is recommended for use in formulations at neutral and acidic pH and may be used at ambient and elevated process temperatures.

Kalaguard® SB is non-sensitizing and non-irritating to the skin, nature identical and readily biodegradable. It is listed on the EPA Safer Choice Chemical Ingredients List as "verified to be of low concern". Kalaguard® SB is classified as a low-risk substance by the European Union, preferred over classical biocides to encourage the use of products with a more favorable environmental or human or animal health pro­file.

Emerald completed BPR (Biocidal Products Registration) in Europe last year, and Kalaguard® SB has already been successfully implemented in a broad range of commercial products, including household cleaners, wipes, detergents, hand dishwash liquids and laundry care products. Now that registration is complete under both BPR PT 6 and EPA FIFRA, Kalaguard® SB use can continue to expand in key regions.

"The range of available preservatives has decreased significantly due to regulatory pressure, evolving consumer preferences and supply disruptions. At the same time, there is growing demand for eco-friendly, skin-friendly products that are still adequately protected from microbial contamination. This is especially true during a pandemic, when it's critical to make sure products remain stable and effective throughout their life, while also minimizing adverse reaction potential due to increased use of cleaning products," said Rosanna Stokes, business development manager for Emerald's Consumer Specialties business in the Americas.

Stokes continued, "This registration is a culmination of a complex, data-intensive, multi-year effort. It's a very important milestone that will enable a new generation of home care products with robust preservation and a favorable environmental and human toxicology profile."

SOURCE Emerald Kalama Chemical